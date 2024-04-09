Messaging app “Beeper'' that angered Apple is acquired by WordPress.com owner





(Bloomberg) — Automatic, the internet company behind the popular online blogging service WordPress.com, has acquired the messaging app that was at the center of a recent dispute with Apple Inc.

In a deal announced Tuesday, Automattic will acquire the Beeper app and absorb 27 employees. That includes Beeper co-founder Eric Migicovsky, who will become Automattics' head of messaging.

The buyer, who also owns the Tumblr and Longreads websites, paid $125 million for the business, said a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the terms of the deal were not disclosed. .

The deal is part of the company's efforts to make online messaging an important part of its automation business. Beeper, first released as a beta test in 2021, is a universal chat app that leverages multiple different messaging services to create one unified inbox. The service has about 100,000 users and integrates with apps like Facebook Messenger, Signal, and Slack.

Fundamentally, there are no open standards for chat, and our vision is to create one by connecting to traditional chat networks, Migikowski said in an interview.

Migikowski originally made his name developing the Pebble smartwatch, which predated the Apple Watch. Most recently, he has been a key figure in Apple's antitrust oversight. Last year, the company released a version of its software called Beeper Mini that allows Apple's iMessage to run on rival Android platforms. This angered the tech giants, who blocked the app from working.

Mr. Migikowski has been a vocal advocate of reining in Apple's power, and the spat caught the attention of regulators. The U.S. Department of Justice cited the case in an antitrust lawsuit it filed against Apple last month.

Apple has been reluctant to bring iMessage to Android, but plans to add support for RCS (Rich Communication Services) later this year. This makes it easy for iPhone and Android users to text and share high-quality photos and videos.

Migikowski said the battle with Apple has increased awareness and attention for Beeper and demonstrated the need to know who your friends are in this space. As part of the deal, the app will exit beta and become available to everyone.

He said the deal was finalized after public wrangling, but that Automattic had already been an investor in Beeper for a long time.

Automattic is a large company, but it doesn't resemble a Big Tech company, he said. They know how to build open source infrastructure to open source the internet.

