Google partners with Bayer on new AI products for radiologists





Google Cloud and German healthcare company Bayer announced Tuesday that they are building an artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at helping radiologists diagnose patients and process cases faster. did.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told CNBC that the platform's generative AI can also flag abnormalities in images for radiologists to review and pull relevant information from a patient's medical history. Told. For example, if a patient comes in for their annual breast cancer screening, the platform can detect current problems, compare images to previous screenings, and summarize that information, he said.

Google says the platform will allow healthcare companies like Bayer to develop radiology-specific applications that more easily perform these functions.

A radiologist is a doctor who uses medical images, such as CT scans, MRIs, and X-rays, to identify and treat conditions. But like doctors in many specialties in the United States, radiologists are facing a worsening labor shortage, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. As of early April, the American College of Radiology had more than 1,800 job postings posted on its website, compared to about 220 in April 2014.

Many radiologists are also battling burnout as the population ages, and caseloads are increasing due to easier access to imaging technology. Google Cloud said its new platform could help alleviate these ongoing workforce challenges.

“The whole process flow is designed to help radiologists accomplish their tasks more quickly and with support,” Kurian said in an interview. “This increases efficiency and allows us to actually see more images and serve more patients.”

Kurian said the platform does not replace radiologists, and doctors still maintain “sole control” over the recommendations they make. Instead, he wants people to see the platform as a supporting tool, like a microscope. The goal is to easily provide the radiologist with the information he needs and save him the 15 to 20 minutes he would spend searching for patient records, Kurian said.

Google Cloud and Bayer aren't the only companies considering AI applications for medical imaging. In 2021, Netherlands-based healthcare company Philips and Amazon Web Services announced that they are working on using AI to analyze medical imaging data. Similarly, GE HealthCare published his 2022 blog post about the various AI tools it has developed for radiology.

Keith Kirkpatrick, director of research at The Futurum Group, said there is still no clear leader in the medical imaging AI market because the technology is still new.

“It's a really open situation,” Kirkpatrick told CNBC. “We're still in the early stages of the game at the moment.”

Kirkpatrick, briefed in Tuesday's announcement, said that to win in this field, Google Cloud and Bayer's radiology platform must demonstrate a high level of technical precision, provide strong privacy and security controls, and He said it needs to be easy to use. Building a trusting relationship with the radiologist will be key, he added.

“Google will need to make sure its technology is as close to reliable as possible,” Kirkpatrick said.

Google Cloud has been collaborating with Bayer on its radiology platform for nearly five years. The foundation is built using existing Google Cloud solutions such as Vertex AI, Healthcare API, and BigQuery, and Kurian said the platform's data is encrypted.

The companies leveraged Bayer's radiology expertise to create a product that is easy to use for physicians. According to a Bayer release, the company's radiology products generated sales of approximately 2 billion (US$2.16 billion) last year.

Still, Guido Matthews, Bayer's vice president of radiology, said the platform represents a move into an entirely new business model for Bayer.

“We're not offering a new pill, we're offering a service that charges users accordingly,” Matthews said in an interview with CNBC. “Supporting the development of the model and supporting the implementation of the radiology model is a huge step forward for us.” ”

Google Cloud and Bayer are considering different pricing models for the platform, he said. Other healthcare organizations will begin testing the platform and providing feedback this year.

