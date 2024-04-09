Reinsurers are key to helping accelerate adoption of climate change technologies: Geneva Association





A recent report from the Geneva Association, a global insurance company association, says reinsurance companies are essential to deploying the climate change technologies needed to decarbonize the industry.

In the race to meet global climate goals, industries around the world are under pressure to introduce new technologies and processes to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, heavy industries such as steel, aluminum and aviation, which are responsible for more than 30% of the world's carbon emissions, will need to widely deploy climate change technologies.

The Geneva Association's report, titled 'Bringing climate change technologies to market: the powerful role of insurance', is published in two parts and is an innovative way to assess technology market readiness and financing. It recognizes the need for a proactive approach and emphasizes the important role of insurance companies.

The association's survey of insurance executives found that early involvement by reinsurers and insurers in climate technology projects can improve project risk assessments and secure financing. It became clear that it was important.

The report noted that although significant progress has been made in developing innovative climate technologies, most projects are still in the pre-commercial stage. Reasons include lack of funding, challenges in scaling, and lack of data on risks.

Huge sums of money need to be committed each year to fund innovation and demonstration of climate change technologies. However, analysts stress that funding pilot projects from the early stages of demonstration and deployment eliminates many potentially viable technologies and takes significant capital and risk.

The report said significant private capital is needed to fill this gap and warned that relying solely on public capital is not enough.

Additionally, analysts say demonstrating and deploying emerging technologies at scale will require not only changes to traditional commercialization routes, but also new ways of doing business.

Assessing and managing risk from the very early stages of a project requires strong cross-disciplinary collaboration to attract investors, drive execution, and achieve scale.

Engaging with reinsurers from an early stage can play a key role in accelerating the deployment of climate technologies through the provision of risk engineering services.

At an industry level, this will enhance data sharing and allow reinsurers and insurers to increase their knowledge in this area. It may also help identify technology-specific insurance needs for product innovation. Benefits include facilitating the development of risk management standards, guidelines and codes of practice.

At the project level, analysts believe that very early involvement of reinsurers ensures that risks are more comprehensively considered, assessed and managed, increasing the insurability of the project and facilitating due diligence for obtaining insurance. It added that the period could be shortened.

The Geneva Association has also proposed an innovative Insurance Readiness Framework (IRF) that can be used to pinpoint the areas within climate technologies that pose the greatest challenges to insurability.

The framework has been applied to two technologies, green hydrogen and carbon management, to demonstrate its use.

Judd Aris, Managing Director of the Geneva Association, commented: Deploying climate technology will require a collaborative effort between industry, insurers, policy makers and others. Insurance companies are essential to securing financing and managing project risk.

By addressing funding gaps and leveraging insurance solutions, insurers can accelerate the adoption of climate change technologies and work towards achieving global climate goals.

Mariam Golnaraghi, Director of Climate Change and Environment at the Geneva Association and lead author of the report, said: “Our Insurance Readiness Framework (IRF) has been developed in collaboration with a variety of cross-sector partners to assist stakeholders by classifying risks into seven relevant areas. We will create a framework and facilitate dialogue with insurance companies.

By identifying hard-to-insure risks, IRFs can help reveal when alternative interventions, such as public-private partnerships, are needed to bring a project to market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reinsurancene.ws/re-insurers-key-in-helping-accelerate-deployment-of-climate-tech-the-geneva-association/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos