Google launches 'Find My Device' network for Android smartphones and tablets, similar to Apple's functionality

Use this tool to find similar features on compatible Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Apple products.

With the release of Google's Find My Device app, finding your Android phone is now easier.

This tool helps you find compatible Android smartphones and tablets using Apple-like features.

There are five ways to find your device.

See on a map: Show a map view to see where an item was last located. It will give you directions even if it is not nearby. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones appear on maps even when they're turned off or have a dead battery. Hear a sound: You can make your device play a sound to help you find it. Shine a light: Once you've found a location, you can locate tracker tags by sending a flashing LED light notification. Find nearby devices. : If the item is nearby, tap Find Nearby to see its exact location. The closer you get to the item, the more the item's shape will fill in. Ask Google Assistant for help: You can ask Google Assistant for extra help finding your lost items.

