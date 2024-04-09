Google Workspace now has new generative AI features, including an AI-powered video creation app





Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Google is adding new generative AI capabilities to its Google Workspace suite of cloud-native productivity tools to further help millions of professional users collaborate every day, it announced at Google Cloud Next on Tuesday. . The biggest highlight is Google Vids, a new application that allows users to create videos with the help of generative AI.

According to Google, Google Vids is intended to be an AI-powered “video, writing, production, and editing assistant.” For example, the app can generate video storyboards, combining hand-picked scenes from the user's first draft and stock videos, and even choose the perfect voiceover, as seen in the video above.

“This is an all-new app that lets anyone be a great storyteller at work,” Aparna Pappu, vice president and general of Google Workspace, said in a blog post.

Just like Google Docs allows users to collaborate on documents, Google Vids allows users to collaborate on videos using a simple interface and easily share their work. Google Vids will be added to Workspace Labs in June 2024.

Google also introduced two new AI add-ons: AI Meetings and Messaging and AI Security.

The AI ​​Meetings and Messaging add-on includes features such as Takenotes for me, which lets you take notes in Meet, and is currently available in preview. “Translate for me” was released in June and automatically detects and translates Meet captions. And the ability to automatically translate Google Chat messages and conversation summaries is coming later this year.

Google

The AI ​​Security add-on allows IT teams to use generated AI to automatically classify and protect sensitive files in Google Drive. Both add-ons are currently available for $10 per user per month.

Google

Google also teased new features coming soon to Workspace. These include voice prompts that allow users to use voice input with the “Help me write” feature, and Gmail's Instant Polish, which easily converts notes into email format, as seen on the right. there is.

In the coming weeks, Google Sheets will be adding new table features to help users lift and organize data in sheets by choosing a template from Google's new set of building blocks, starting from scratch. No need to create one.

Google Docs is getting its own upgrade. In the coming weeks, Docs will add tabs that will allow users to organize information within the same document, as well as a personalization feature that will allow users to personalize documents with “a full-bleed cover image that stretches from edge to edge of the browser.” It's a schedule.

Google

Finally, in the coming weeks, Google will upgrade Spaces capacity for Google Chat members to 500,000 people and enable interoperability of Chats messaging with Slack and Teams.

To access Gemini on Google Workspace, you need a business Workspace account. You can then sign up for a 14-day Gemini trial to experience many of these features.

These features are only available to business accounts, but are a good indicator of features that will soon be available to the public. Companies often offer features to enterprise customers first to gauge interest and gather feedback before making them more widely available.

