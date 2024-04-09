Introducing Google's new Arm-based CPUs





Axion is just the latest in a long line of custom silicon from Google. Since 2015, we have released five generations of his Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). In 2018, we released our first Video Coding Unit (VCU), achieving up to 33x efficiency in video transcoding. In 2021, he doubled down on custom computing by investing in system-on-chip (SoC) designs and released the first of his three generations of Tensor chips for mobile devices.

Our investments in compute accelerators have transformed our customers' capabilities, but general-purpose computing is and will continue to be a critical part of our customers' workloads. Analytics, information retrieval, and ML training and service delivery all require vast amounts of computing power. Customers and users looking to maximize performance, reduce infrastructure costs, and meet sustainability goals have recently noticed that the rate of CPU improvement has slowed. Amdahls' law suggests that as accelerators continue to improve, general-purpose computing will dominate the cost and limit the capabilities of the infrastructure unless a commensurate investment is made.

Axion processors combine Google's silicon expertise with Arm's highest-performing CPU cores to deliver up to 30%, up to 50%, and up to 60% performance improvement over the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances available in the cloud today. Provides an instance of performance. More energy efficient than comparable current generation x86-based instances1. That's why we've already started deploying Google services such as BigTable, Spanner, BigQuery, Blobstore, Pub/Sub, Google Earth Engine, and the YouTube advertising platform on current-generation Arm-based servers, and we're leveraging these and other services. We plan to deploy and extend it to Axion soon. .

Unmatched performance and efficiency powered by titanium

Built using Arm Neoverse V2 CPUs, Axion processors support general-purpose work such as web and app servers, containerized microservices, open source databases, in-memory caches, data analytics engines, media processing, and CPU-based AI. Significantly improves loading performance. training and reasoning, etc.

Axion is powered by Titanium, a system of purpose-built custom silicon microcontrollers and incremental scale-out offloading. Titanium offload handles platform operations such as networking and security, increasing the capacity of Axion processors and improving performance for customer workloads. Titanium also offloads storage I/O processing to Hyperdisk. Hyperdisk is a new block storage service that decouples performance from instance size and can be dynamically provisioned in real time.

The announcement of Google's new Axion CPUs marks a significant milestone in delivering custom silicon optimized for Google's infrastructure and built on the high-performance Arm Neoverse V2 platform. Decades of ecosystem investment and Google's continued innovation and open source software contributions ensure the best experience for the workloads that matter most to customers running Arm everywhere. – Rene Haas, CEO of Arm

Beyond performance, customers want to operate more efficiently and achieve sustainability goals. Google Cloud data centers are already 1.5x more efficient than the industry average compared to 5 years ago, delivering 3x more computing power with the same amount of power2. We've set ambitious goals to run our offices, campuses, and data centers on carbon-free energy 24/7 and provide tools to help you report your carbon emissions. Axion processors allow customers to optimize for even greater energy efficiency.

Axion – Out-of-the-box application compatibility and interoperability

Google also has a rich history of contributing to the Arm ecosystem. We built and open sourced Android, Kubernetes, Tensorflow, and Go languages, and worked closely with Arm and industry partners to optimize them for the Arm architecture.

Axion is built on the standard Armv9 architecture and instruction set. Most recently, he contributed to the Arms hardware and firmware interoperability standard, SystemReady Virtual Environment (VE). This allows common operating systems and software packages to run seamlessly on Arm-based servers and his VMs, making it easier for customers to deploy Arm workloads on Google Cloud. Code rewriting is done with restrictions. Through this collaboration, we accessed an ecosystem of tens of thousands of cloud customers who are already deploying workloads and leveraging Arm native software from hundreds of ISVs and open source projects.

Customers will be able to use Axion with many Google Cloud services, including Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Dataproc, Dataflow, and Cloud Batch. Arm-compatible software and solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, and we recently launched preview support for Arm-based instance migration in our Migrate to Virtual Machines service.

Customer and partner testimonials

“We are excited to add application packages built on new Axion Arm-based CPUs for Google Cloud to the Bitnami by VMware Tanzu library. We're excited to have the new Google Axion instances and do even more to help our customers streamline their deployments and reduce their environmental footprint. – Mike Wookey, Senior Director of R&D, Tanzu, Broadcom

“Organizations around the world rely on CrowdStrike and our single platform, single agent architecture to stop cloud breaches. We were excited to test our new processors and see the power and efficiency improvements.'' Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike Chief Business Officer

Our customers expect the uncompromising cybersecurity protection that our systems provide. We are interested in the increased power and efficiency enabled by new Google Cloud custom Arm-based CPUs and plan to validate their capabilities as a way to provide our customers with better threat detection and response capabilities. is. – Tzach Segal, Vice President of Business Development, Cybereason

Datadog is a trusted partner for customers deploying Arm-based virtual machines and was an early adopter of Arm in their operations. We are excited about the announcement of Axion processors by Google Cloud and plan to evaluate it on our workloads so that our customers can measure the cost and performance benefits of using his Datadog on Google Cloud Arm instances. – Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product Management, Datadog

Elastic is committed to helping customers efficiently unlock the potential of all their structured and unstructured data at any scale. We're looking forward to testing Google Cloud's new custom Arm-based CPUs and hope they help us deliver an even better Elastic customer experience on Google Cloud Platform. – Steve Kearns, VP of Products, Elastic

We've had a strong partnership with Google Cloud for many years and have recognized the benefits of building on GCP Arm-based VMs. We can't wait to see the impressive improvements with the new generation of Arm-based Axion processors. – Joel Meyer, Senior Vice President of Engineering, OpenX

“Snap enables everyone to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We constantly optimize our infrastructure for performance and efficiency. The new Axion Arm-based CPUs promise major advances on both fronts. “The potential to deliver these benefits to the community while meeting sustainability goals is very exciting. We look forward to seeing the benefits of the machine once it becomes available.” – Korwin Smith, Senior Director of Cloud Infrastructure and Engineering, Snap

WP Engine powers the websites of more than 1.5 million customers in 150 countries. They trust WP Engine to deliver on our core promise of performance, reliability, and security, and we take that responsibility seriously. With a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric mindset, we were always looking for ways to further improve customer performance and trust online. We were excited to test Google's new custom Arm-based processors and their expected performance and sustainability improvements, and explore how they can help customers create even more engaging websites and applications. – Ramadass Prabhakar, SVP and CTO, WP Engine

learn more

Virtual machines based on Axion processors will be available in preview in the coming months. Register now. When you're at Next 24, learn more about Axion and other computing announcements in the following related sessions:

1. Google Cloud Internal Data, March 31, 2024. 2. Google Environmental Report, 2023, 10 pages.

