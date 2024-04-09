McMaster awards $300,000 to accelerate innovation and commercialization – Brighter World





McMaster is one of 10 post-secondary institutions in Ontario to receive a share of $2.9 million as part of IPON's latest post-secondary funding initiative.

McMaster University is one of 10 universities to receive funding from the Intellectual Property Office of Ontario (IPON) to support innovation and commercialization.

“The $300,000 award will support McMaster's research and commercialization efforts and will support inventors and “It helps people transfer their technology from the lab to the people who can make the most of it.” ).

“The goal is to make it easier for researchers at McMaster and affiliated hospitals to bring their innovations to clinics and industry here in Ontario,” Crossley said.

“This investment from IPON will help us strengthen our research commercialization process and expand support services to innovators across campus.”

The funding will be used to pilot a streamlined IP outreach, disclosure and technology assessment process developed in collaboration with IPON, specifically for life sciences, medtech, advanced manufacturing, materials, vehicle technology and software. in strategic areas, serving researchers across the field. love.

The funding will also go toward increasing IP education and awareness among the hospital's research staff and clinicians, with the goal of increasing the number of disclosed inventions from Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton .

Mr. McMaster will also work with an extensive network of IP advisors, including alumni, mentors, and experts who will provide insight on specific disclosure areas.

MILO Director Gay Huitung said these efforts will allow McMaster to continue developing and commercializing technologies that benefit Ontarians.

IPON's support will be invaluable as we work to provide McMaster innovators with the tools, expertise, and connections they need to protect their intellectual property and maximize their impact. She says it's priceless.

IPON's Higher Education Funding Program was created to strengthen commercialization efforts and foster economic growth within Ontario's higher education sector. Since its launch in April 2023, the program has invested $6.6 million in commercialization and innovation projects at eight of his colleges and 12 colleges across the state.

“To support our efforts to build intellectual capacity and better support researchers and innovators, we are creating 10 new post-secondary recipients,” said Dan Herman, CEO of IPON. We are very pleased to be able to provide funding to Mr.

This funding will help educational institutions across the state more effectively translate research into commercially viable innovations, while ensuring that the underlying intellectual property is properly developed and protected. To do.

IPON's $4.6 million investment includes $2.9 million allocated to 10 new program recipients and an additional $1.7 million to expand existing pilot funding programs to support Ontario universities. Minister Jill Dunlop made the announcement.

In today's global knowledge-based economy, Ontario's post-secondary institutions are important not only as centers of learning but also as incubators for innovation and commercialization, says Dunlop. .

Through IPON's provincial support, our government is committed to increasing the social and economic benefits of publicly funded research staying in our province so that Ontarians and Ontario's economy benefit from these new discoveries and innovations. We are securing a profit.

