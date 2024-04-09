New center showcases Virginia Tech's strengths in global sustainability | Virginia Tech News





The center is uniquely positioned for its depth of research, innovative software, global partnerships and initiatives, and extensive education and training opportunities, with Carey's extensive research on lakes and reservoirs around the world, and Thomas combines technology innovation and data science research with Virginia Tech's. Fulfilling the land grant mission. It already has faculty members from multiple departments and colleges across the university and is internationally renowned, as evidenced by its recent award of a National Science Foundation Global Center Project Grant.

This is exactly the kind of thing that aligns perfectly with the campus' priorities of leveraging faculty excellence and expertise to make our community more sustainable and providing students with opportunities to participate in hands-on research. said Dean Kevin Pitts. It is the administrative headquarters of the University of Sciences and the Center.

A new beginning

Similar to how meteorologists predict the weather, ecological forecasters collect and analyze environmental data, build and share ecological models and software, create and evaluate diverse forecasting methods, and Translate and communicate predictions to support end-user decision making.

Carey, professor of biological sciences, and Thomas, associate professor of forest resources and environmental conservation, began forecasting freshwater ecosystems in 2018 in partnership with the West Virginia Water Department. By co-developing predictive tools and visualizations with water managers, the center will complement existing operational guidelines used by the West Virginia Water District with research-based insights to provide the public with safe drinking water. helped provide.

Due to rising temperatures and other forms of pollution, many of the world's freshwater ecosystems are exhibiting increasing fluctuations and degradation, including increased abundance of toxic phytoplankton, dangerous concentrations of nutrients and pollutants, These include fish death, anoxia or low oxygen levels. These effects make the water in lakes and reservoirs hazardous for swimming and fishing.

To prevent this deterioration in Southwest Virginia's reservoirs before it begins, Thomas and Carey have developed a state-of-the-art forecasting system that provides daily forecasts and informs water managers of future water quality conditions. This allows us to predict impacts through a variety of means, including diverting water from other reservoirs, adding chemicals to control toxic blooms, issuing swimming and fishing advisories, and increasing water levels to prevent anoxia. This makes it possible to reduce water pollution and provide optimal water quality.

The Center's team members are established experts in freshwater ecosystem forecasting. In addition to producing daily forecasts for managers in Virginia, they produce daily forecasts for lakes across the country from Alaska to Florida, and in New Hampshire, where they have sponsored a student exchange for the past three years. We are affiliated with the Lake Association. To date, we have received 10 federal grants totaling more than $6 million to develop freshwater ecosystem predictions for lakes and reservoirs around the world.

The center's predictive approach extends beyond freshwater lakes and reservoirs and is broadly applicable to all ecosystems experiencing rapid change in response to changes in climate and land use. Thomas leads the National Ecological Observatory Network Ecological Forecasting Challenge, a continent-wide forecasting challenge spanning 81 locations across the United States. In this project, the center team is collaborating with other researchers at Virginia Tech and other universities to use methods similar to those used in freshwater to improve future carbon sequestration, vector-borne disease, and tick protection. We are actively developing predictions to estimate population abundance and beetle diversity.

Global efforts

The center is connected to researchers around the world.

In 2022, Carey traveled to Australia as a Fulbright Future Scholar, working with researchers at the University of Western Australia who developed open-source lake and reservoir models for long-term simulation of historical conditions. Since then, Carey, Thomas, and several Australian researchers have collaborated to develop upgraded software that not only allows for daily forecasts, but also can model the impact of human activity on drinking water quality. I created a system.

Justin Brooks, dean of the University of Adelaide in Australia, faces the increasing challenge of protecting aquatic ecosystems and providing drinking water to support irrigated agriculture and other water-based economies. said the center was timely. The center was officially launched. Now, we finally have the computing power, machine learning, process-based models, and relationships needed to make significant advances in water management both here in the United States, Australia, and around the world.

The center's software is open source, which not only promotes transparency, but also improves accessibility and fosters collaboration with scientists and administrators around the world. End users such as water managers, students, and researchers have access to constantly updated, iterative data and models.

We are an action-oriented research center that works with managers, decision makers and the public to develop and apply predictions of ecosystem dynamics, said Roger Moore and Mojideh Khatam Moore of the Department of Biological Sciences. said Carey, a faculty fellow and faculty member. In collaboration with the Global Change Center and the Fralin Institute for Life Sciences.

As founding members of the Ecological Forecasting Initiative and the Global Lake Ecological Observation Network, two international grassroots networks of interdisciplinary researchers collaborating on shared open source data, models, and software, the Center team is committed to improving researchers' work and the environment. We have built relationships that strengthen both. of their international colleagues.

education and training

For many years, the center team has made the education and training of undergraduates, graduate students, researchers, and managers a top priority. Carey and Thomas worked with postdoctoral researcher Mary Lofton to develop a series of hands-on educational modules called Macrosystems EDDIE, which stands for Environmental Data-Driven Investigation and Exploration. Since its creation in 2017, these modules have been implemented in over 40 of his universities around the world.

Thomas, a data science faculty fellow in the College of Science, said he is excited to be home to activities focused on the broad ecosystem at the intersection of data science and modeling, environmental science, decision science, and engineering. Stay tuned for events including training opportunities and notable campus visitors.

Thomas, an affiliated faculty member of the Center for Global Change and the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, is also teaching a new course called “Ecological Modeling and Prediction” for graduate students at Virginia Tech, and the center team is also We sponsor capstone projects for modeling and data analysis majors. Virginia Tech.

Center vision

The Virginia Tech Center for Ecosystem Prediction is aimed at meeting the need for predictive insights into climate and other environmental changes and is part of all major environmental centers and initiatives at the university. Fundamental to enabling knowledge transfer, the Center will continue to provide an integrative link between environmental science, data science, statistics, decision science, computer science, and other fields.

As a team of faculty, postdoctoral fellows, graduate students, data scientists, sensor technicians, and program managers, the center is poised to tackle cutting-edge environmental problems uniquely addressed at a university that values ​​innovation and problem-solving. . .

By being at the forefront of the development of technologies and methods, our goal is to use our position at the university to explore the limits of ecosystem variables that can be reliably predicted, and to engage a series of partners in developing new ecosystem models, Our goal is to provide software and decision support tools. said Thomas.

With support from the College of Science, the College of Natural Resources and Environment, the College of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation, the Fralin Institute for Life Sciences, and philanthropy, the new Virginia Tech Ecosystem Prediction Center will continue to have an impact locally and regionally. . World wide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/04/cayelan-carey-quinn-thomas-center-ecosystem-forecasting-new.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos