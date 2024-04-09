Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud expand partnership to revolutionize cybersecurity with AI





Build the future of AI-powered security platforms and bring enterprises closer to real-time security solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud Next '24, Las Vegas — Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), a global leader in cybersecurity, and Google Cloud today announced the latest expansion of their partnership. announced a major expansion. up to now. Palo Alto Networks expands and strengthens its commitment to Google Cloud with a 10-digit, multi-year commitment, naming Google Cloud as its AI and infrastructure provider of choice. Google Cloud has long considered Palo Alto Networks as a priority next-generation firewall (NGFW) provider, and this expanded agreement solidifies that relationship. The partnership also highlights the importance of platforming, leveraging AI to automate and integrate multiple solutions to provide near real-time security solutions.

The expanded partnership creates customer value as new and existing workloads are developed and managed using:

Zero Trust, world-class network security: Palo Alto Networks' network security platform with VM Series is built on Google Cloud to enable a Zero Trust network posture and protect against threats targeting applications, devices, and users. and leverage cloud-delivered security services (CDSS) products. This integrated solution provides protection and scalability across public cloud and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) deployments, even in air-gapped network environments. Enhanced AI Capabilities: Palo Alto Networks Cortex Built on data stores. In the industry. Powered by Google's advanced cloud infrastructure and advanced AI services such as BigQuery and Gemini models, this combination delivers near real-time protection at a global scale across all cybersecurity products.

“As the threat landscape intensifies, organizations are betting on AI-powered platforms to protect their most valuable assets,” said Nikesh Arora, president and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. said. “Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud's deepening partnership will enable our customers to transform their digital future without sacrificing security. We look forward to helping Google accelerate and enable AI-driven cybersecurity advances. We look forward to leveraging its capabilities to expand our footprint.”

“Palo Alto Networks is one of Google Cloud's most strategic partners, with a long history of delivering solutions that solve our customers' most complex security challenges,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. states. “Through this major expansion of our partnership, we are combining our security expertise, product leadership, and trusted infrastructure to help businesses protect against advanced threats using Google Cloud's generative AI-powered tools. We will support you to do so.”

Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud have partnered since 2018 to transform cybersecurity. Learn more about why we are your security, cloud, and AI partner of choice.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a global cybersecurity leader. We innovate faster than cyber threats, so organizations can leverage technology with confidence. We deliver next-generation cybersecurity to thousands of customers in all sectors around the world. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and powered by cutting-edge automation. Whether we're deploying products to enable a Zero Trust enterprise, responding to security incidents, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through our world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to We are committed to ensuring that you are safer than ever. That's why you choose us as your cybersecurity partner.

At Palo Alto Networks, we are committed to bringing together the best people to accomplish our mission, which is why we are recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces in Cybersecurity (2023, 2022, 2021). I'm proud to work here. Scored 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2023, 2022) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, please visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex XSIAM, Precision AI, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions around the world. All other trademarks, trade names, and service marks used or referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Unreleased services and features referenced in this press release and other press releases and public statements (and services and features that are not generally available to customers) are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers). It may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers purchasing Palo Alto Networks applications should base their purchasing decisions on currently generally available services and features.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with cutting-edge infrastructure, platform capabilities, and industry solutions. Google delivers enterprise-grade cloud solutions powered by Google's leading technologies to help businesses operate more efficiently, adapt to changing needs, and give customers a foundation for the future. . Customers in more than 150 countries rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most important business problems.

Source Google Cloud

