AI for social impact: 3 ways financial services are impacting global challenges





Almost every conversation I have with clients these days is inspired by the innovations that generative AI is bringing to the financial services industry. There's no shortage of creative ideas and impactful use cases to transform your business, with exciting new features that reduce costs, increase efficiency, increase productivity, and provide better customer support. yeah.

But just as important is the power of AI to help solve the world's toughest social problems. This resonates with the work we've been doing with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. In addition to empowering our customers, we strive to improve the world at large through responsible AI and cloud computing.

It is clear that generative AI opens new doors to creating greater value for customers, and the benefits are already dramatic across industries. In the specific case of financial services, generative AI also opens up opportunities to address global issues that have long plagued nearly all segments of society.

Three areas impacting financial services

I had the opportunity to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January. Naturally, AI was a big topic, but what was most encouraging to me were the discussions and examples of how AI can impact big societal challenges. In the context of social good, we believe there are three key areas where this can occur.

1. Equity and inclusion

I see great potential for advanced, generative AI to create more inclusive and personalized financial products and experiences for more people. This includes the latest natural language capabilities in chatbots, the integration of screen reading and voice-over capabilities such as Seeing AI into banking products for the blind and low vision community, and voice-to-text capabilities for people who are hearing impaired. may include providing. A powerful example of the transformative potential of AI in coding is the story of Anton Milhorodchenko, a Ukrainian software developer living with cerebral palsy. Using GitHub Copilot has dramatically simplified our workflow and increased productivity and visibility.

2. Poverty and stability

Financial inclusion is also key to stability, as technological innovation opens up new opportunities for data-driven financial tools that enable a wide range of underserved communities to achieve financial independence. There are a lot of exciting fintech innovations in this space. For example, CWallet, a fintech company specializing in digital wallet services, allows migrant workers in Qatar to access financial services using his Microsoft Azure. Significant fintech efforts are harnessing AI and digital innovation to improve lives, reduce poverty, expand access to financial services and credit, and narrow financial inclusion gaps in Latin America, Kenya and elsewhere. There are other projects underway.

It's also exciting to see how other organizations across industries are already using Azure OpenAI Service to innovate and enable technology-enabled growth. For example, as part of its new ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative and its AI skills development efforts, Indian social impact organization Karya uses Azure OpenAI to make technology accessible in under-resourced languages. We are providing access to more comprehensive data. Rural residents educated on training, fair wages, and financial tools to make the most of their income.

3. Environment

We all know that tackling climate change is critical, and this is already a key theme in financial services. But time-consuming manual processes, siled data, data quality issues, lack of insight, and reporting. Advances in generative AI can help synthesize structured and unstructured data, generate ESG insights and recommendations, and report to stakeholders. We are also excited to see examples of how financial leaders like Emirates NBD are using Microsoft Sustainability Manager to transform their sustainability measurement capabilities.

Achieving these ambitions, and the countless others where AI can make a huge difference, will require more than just cutting-edge technology. Microsoft believes that meaningful innovation can only happen when organizations adopt a set of enabling principles that focus on ethics and human factors.

The critical role of responsible AI

The excitement about the next wave of AI is undeniable, but we must use it responsibly to avoid perpetuating bias or excluding sections of society. At Microsoft, we are committed to helping customers use AI products responsibly, sharing our learnings, and building partnerships based on trust.

To help financial services organizations realize the potential of AI, Microsoft published the Responsible AI Standard, developed impact assessment templates, and leveraged what we learned using products such as Azure OpenAI services and the new Bing. Created a customer transparency document to share. Microsoft's open source Fairlearn toolkit also helps financial services organizations ensure the fairness of their AI systems by identifying data bias. When our partner EY tested it using real mortgage underwriting data, it improved the fairness of loan decisions and narrowed the gender gap from 7% to less than 0.5%. You can also watch my panel discussion on the responsible implementation of AI in financial services at Davos.

How inclusive design and diversity unlock potential

Inclusive design relies on the vast scope of human diversity and gathers insights from different perspectives. Microsoft supports design principles that recognize exclusion, learn from diversity, and create universally beneficial solutions. Technology designed this way means greater access, less friction, and stronger emotional connections with more people.

Microsoft's commitment to helping others transition to inclusive solutions is reflected in the Microsoft Inclusive Design Toolkit. These tools create solutions at scale, such as more responsive and less biased digital experiences and more accessible cities. In the financial sector, this translates into products and services designed to meet the needs of as many individuals as possible, regardless of ability or situation.

Similarly, diversity has proven to be a catalyst for innovation among technology teams. Research shows that increased diversity allows teams to focus more on facts, process those facts more carefully, and generate more creativity and innovation. 1 Ethnically and gender diverse management teams are more likely to do well financially in their industry, and companies with more women are more likely to do well financially. People in leadership positions tend to be more profitable. 2 Therefore, for technology to be truly inclusive, it must be built by teams that reflect the diversity of its users.

Mission of empowerment through AI

What drew me to Microsoft from the banking industry was the potential for meaningful innovation that could create positive change. Despite the challenges we face, my outlook remains optimistic. I hope this blog provides some inspiration for you. We invite you to join us in harnessing AI in ways that benefit society at large.

Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, and we do it by building technology we believe changes the world. We recognize that achieving that requires us to take on a series of important responsibilities. Trust, reliability, safety, privacy, security, inclusivity, transparency, and accountability are the fundamental principles that have guided our leadership in AI over the past decade. We invite you to join us on this important journey ahead, along with our partners and many other global stakeholders.

To learn more about our commitment to trustworthy AI and find additional resources, please visit our Strengthening Responsible AI Practices website.

1 Diversity wins. How important is inclusion? McKinsey & Company, May 2020.

2Why diverse teams are smarter. David Locke and Heidi Grant, Harvard Business Review, November 4, 2016.

