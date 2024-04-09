Google shows AI models are enterprise-ready after Gemini incident





(Bloomberg) Google announces a slew of updates to its artificial intelligence products for cloud computing customers, confirming that the technology is safe and ready for use in the enterprise realm despite recent stumbles in consumer tools. We emphasized what we can do.

At the company's annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian said Google's most powerful AI model, Gemini, will help create ads, ward off cybersecurity threats, and more. , showed how it can be used to create short videos and podcasts. The company also touted new chips designed to handle large-scale AI workloads and control the associated cost increases.

Business customers can pin Geminis' query responses to a source of truth known as grounding. The company is deploying his use of Google search results as a source of answers for AI models, which Kurian said will improve accuracy and freshness.

Companies have been piloting many scenarios with us using generative AI. It is now in production, Kurian said in an interview with Bloomberg ahead of the announcement. Functions such as grounding, improving answer correctness, etc. can now be implemented step by step so that people become comfortable, find value, and are able to adopt them as a result.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google lags behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in cloud computing, but the market is one of the tech giants most poised for growth as its core search advertising business matures. ing. Google has reported that its cloud division will be profitable for the first time in a full year in 2023, and is hoping to leverage its superior capabilities in AI to close the gap with rivals. After OpenAI's ChatGPT debuted in late 2022 and was quickly adopted by the general public, Google and its cloud competitors see 2024 as the year this technology conquers the corporate world.

Much of the battle for AI supremacy will hinge on having powerful semiconductors that can handle all the data being processed. Google follows Amazon's AWS and Microsoft in designing its own microprocessor using technology from UK-based chip design firm Arm Holdings. The company announced Tuesday that it is rolling out a new central processing unit called Axion that is built with data centers in mind. Google said the chip will have better performance and be more energy efficient than existing models. Kurian called the technology “another big advancement.”

Google has been developing its own custom silicon since 2015. But Axion represents Google's goal to control its own destiny in semiconductors and reduce its dependence on third-party vendors. The move further narrows the opportunity for traditional chip providers Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and increases Arms' foothold in the lucrative data center market. Google also announced that it will deepen its partnership with Nvidia Corp., which has established an overwhelming lead in AI chips.

Google's biggest rival in artificial intelligence, Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, is also pitching to corporate customers. OpenAI now has more than 600,000 people registered to use ChatGPT Enterprise, up from about 150,000 in January, Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said last week.

Google's enterprise efforts come after some embarrassing setbacks in the consumer market. In February, the company's flagship artificial intelligence product, Gemini, which ingests vast amounts of digital media to train software that predicts and generates content in response to prompts and queries, announced that The image was posted and was heavily criticized. CEO Sundar Pichai slammed the response as completely unacceptable, and the Mountain View, Calif.-based company is addressing concerns by changing user prompts on image-generating devices. We have stopped accepting them.

But Kurian presented generative AI in the enterprise space as a completely different story. Businesses can use his Gemini to create images for advertising campaigns, but this pro tool also includes his 19 It comes with different types of controls, Kurian said.

Despite the uproar over Gemini's images, Google Cloud continues to allow enterprise customers to generate images of people using its enterprise tools, and Kurian says there have been no complaints from customers about the results. said.

We haven't had any issues with Gemini for Workspace that people have reported having on the consumer side, he said. None of our customers were affected because our enterprise platform has the ability to manage various elements of factuality, safety, model safety, and liability.

These controls are enhanced by the ability for enterprise clients to base Geminis responses on Google searches. When you enable this feature, the AI ​​model generates citations for every sentence in the output based on information retrieved from Google search results. In a demonstration with Bloomberg on Friday, hours after the New Jersey earthquake, Google employees showed how the default version of the model says there have been no recent earthquakes in the area. He said a version of the model based on Google search results accurately showed the magnitude of the quake and there were no reports of major damage.

Corporate clients can also ground the model's responses on their own data, or on specific parts of their employee manuals, as opposed to the consumer version of Gemini, which is a general-purpose tool.

The Google Cloud app developer platform, called Vertex AI, has new features built on Gemini 1.5 Pro. Google says it has the longest context window of any large-scale AI model. The company says Gemini 1.5 Pro can essentially process up to 1 million tokens as words or parts of words at a time, including audio. This means that a developer can ask his AI model to respond based on hundreds or even thousands of images, videos, documents, and audio files.

In a Bloomberg demonstration, Google Vertex AI product leaders showed how Gemini 1.5 Pro works with Google Workspace. Cloud customers can upload marketing images and other media to Google Drive and ask AI models to create new content, such as slideshows and podcasts, based on their brand style. Users can also ask his AI model for live images, i.e. his 4-second videos showing specific products in a scene. For example, his Nenshad Bardoliwalla, a Vertex AI product leader, generated an image of his tent camping in yellow with a gentle babbling stream in the background. Google said images generated by its Vertex AI platform will include a digital watermark to indicate they were generated by AI.

Last year, Google touted how its AI tools could be used to complete mundane corporate tasks like writing emails and marketing copy, but this year the company is expanding its capabilities to include more arenas. Including behind-the-scenes work.

The company is also rolling out a suite of Gemini applications for cybersecurity, which Google says helps customers analyze threats and address potential vulnerabilities. The feature builds on Google's $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Mandiant in 2022. Google's AI-powered security features will help businesses fight bad guys more proactively, said Eric Doerr, vice president of cloud security engineering. Research tasks that would otherwise be highly manual can also be assisted by AI, he said.

Google was keen to point out how it will work with fast-growing AI startups, which it sees as an important source of its cloud business. Many of the most prominent young AI companies are founded by former Google employees, making them desirable customers given the vast amounts of computing power they require.

Google Cloud is seeing increased business from startups that use its platform to build generative AI apps and services, Kurian said. More than 60% of generative AI startups that have raised funding are now paying for Google's cloud computing services, Kurian said. He said 90% of companies valued at $1 billion or more, colloquially known as unicorns, are Google Cloud customers, up from 70% in August. New customers include AssemblyAI, a company that builds his AI models for transcription, and Writer, a startup focused on custom-generated AI apps such as chatbots.

Competition for these clients is fierce, and many startups use multiple cloud providers. Amazon said more than 5,000 generative AI startups were customers of its AWS platform as of September.

Kurian said the product updates were born out of close collaboration between his cloud division and Google DeepMind, the company's premier AI lab led by Demis Hassabis. The institute was created last year through the merger of two research groups, a move Google took to maximize its talent in the face of intensifying AI competition. Engineers in the cloud and research organizations work closely together, sometimes side by side, to focus on the product, Kurian said.

Kurian said this collaboration is impacting the entire organization. We have a very close working relationship with the DeepMind team in the Bay Area, London and Seattle.

With assistance from Ian King.

(Update to add new work on AI chip Axion.)

