Google releases new AI chip to rival Nvidia





Google announced Tuesday that one of the few replacements for Nvidia's popular AI chip is now available to developers, also taking a jab at Microsoft and Amazon.

Will Tesla finally introduce a self-driving car?

The tech giant's latest AI chip, the Cloud TPU v5p, was first announced in December, the same time as the chatbot Gemini. The company says its new TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) can train large language models almost three times faster than the previous Google TPU v4. Large-scale language models (LLMs) power AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Now in its fifth generation, these advances [to Googles TPUs] Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the company's annual Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday that Google has helped customers train and deliver cutting-edge language models. Ta.

Google's announcement marks another milestone in Big Tech's AI arms race. Nvidia is a major supplier of AI chips known as GPUs (graphics processing units). And Google's parent company Alphabet is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, behind Microsoft and Facebook's parent company Meta.

[Googles] investment [to develop new AI hardware] Pichai said it will put us at the forefront of the AI ​​platform shift.

Google's rivals Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are also developing their own AI chips.

Still, it's clear that Nvidia is very important to Google. In the same blog post announcing the latest AI chips, Google mentioned his Nvidia 20 times. Just below the TPU v5p details, the company announced that it will be updating its A3 supercomputer to run on Nvidia GPUs. And Google reminded customers that its AI hypercomputer uses Nvidia's latest chip, Blackwell.

Read more: Intel says new AI hardware is much more advanced than Nvidia

After discussing Google's new AI chips, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian gave a flashy presentation about a new Arm-based central processing unit called Google Axion. In his show-style reveal of the game, Kurian walked on stage with his Axion in hand during his keynote speech, flashing the chip and drawing applause.

Google Axion will be a new rival to CPUs from Microsoft and Amazon, which already make their own Arm-based computing chips. British technology company Arm licenses real chip manufacturers to build its chip infrastructure. Google's Axion release marks the first time the company has used his Arms chip infrastructure in its CPUs.

According to Google, Axion offers up to 30% better performance compared to the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances currently available in the cloud, and up to 50% better performance and up to 60% better performance compared to other general-purpose Arm chips. It is said to offer improved energy efficiency.

Google customers can use Axion with their cloud services. This essentially means that these users choose to run their cloud services on more efficient computer processors located in Google's physical data centers. Google also told Reuters that customers using Arm everywhere can easily adopt Axion without having to rebuild or rewrite their apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/google-ai-chip-nvidia-axion-arm-microsoft-1851397201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos