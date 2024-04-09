U.S. News & World Report ranks Pamplins' part-time evening MBA program No. 1 in Virginia.virginia tech news





Virginia Tech's part-time evening MBA program continues to be the top-ranked part-time MBA program in Virginia, according to a study published by U.S. News & World Report. The program, taught at the Northern Virginia Center, is also ranked as the No. 3 program in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks part-time MBA degree programs for working professionals and individuals who are unable to attend full-time for family, work-related, or financial reasons. This ranking is intended to help prospective students find their ideal university. According to U.S. News & World Report's criteria, to qualify for the ranking, business schools had to become accredited by AACSB International, the gold standard for business program accreditation, in the summer of 2022.

The publication surveyed business schools from fall 2022 to early 2023 and assessed six key factors: peer assessment scores, proportion of part-time students, total part-time students, GMAT/GRE scores, and undergraduate grade point average. We collected data for part-time programs on ranking factors. , and work history.

The part-time evening MBA program offered by Pamplin College of Business is designed to allow full-time working professionals to earn an MBA at their own pace while enriching their work experience with newly acquired knowledge and skills. You can. The program's flexible face-to-face teaching format enhances the MBA experience, encouraging active participation in lectures and discussions, fostering collaboration among colleagues, and providing opportunities to interact with Virginia Tech's esteemed faculty and We offer you the opportunity to network with talented alumni.

MBA Program Director Dana Hanson said the program is tailored for working professionals and fosters a dynamic learning environment where individuals can pursue their MBA at their own pace. The part-time evening MBA program not only provides students with essential knowledge and skills, but also fosters a strong connection to the vast Hokie Nation and shapes tomorrow's leaders today.

Starting in 2025, the part-time evening MBA program will relocate to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria. Scheduled to open in spring 2025, his 300,000 square foot, 11-story state-of-the-art building will provide a state-of-the-art environment for graduate programs. Adjacent to the Vermont Potomac Yard Metrorail station, the 3.5-acre Innovation Campus will place Virginia Tech and its future partners close to the nation's capital, diverse industries, and major technology companies, including Amazon's Headquarters 2.

Parviz Gandforouch, associate dean for graduate programs, credits the high academic and professional achievement of our students, our faculty with a commitment to teaching and research, and our program staff who have built a positive learning community. He said that the high ranking continues.

Our ranking is due in large part to our high peer evaluation scores, which Gandeforsch said is due to Pamplins' enhanced research performance and program curriculum. In addition, our online MBA program also benefits from high rankings because we maintain academic parity with our part-time evening MBA program, which features numerous shared courses and faculty.

For more information about the part-time evening MBA program, please visit the program website at mba.vt.edu.

