Analyzing Janet Yellen's comments about China's overcapacity

Written by Han Tran

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has just completed a visit to China to manage bilateral economic relations, building on the work of the Joint Economic and Fiscal Task Force. In meetings with Chinese officials and elsewhere, he highlighted the issue of China's unfair trade practices that are harming American businesses and workers, and emphasized the impact of China's industrial overcapacity on the global economy. “China is too big to export for rapid growth,” he said, adding that a shift away from state-directed investment and a return to the market-oriented reforms that fueled growth in previous decades would help address excess industrial capacity. He said that they would benefit from reducing the

The issues raised by Yellen reflect real concerns in the United States and Europe, particularly in high-tech and clean energy sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), lithium batteries, and solar panels. However, pushing back against China on the grounds of overcapacity is not a simple matter. EU launches anti-dumping probe into Chinese-made EVs as imports surge in many European countries, threatening domestic producers, but evidence of overcapacity in the sector is weaker than for solar panels and batteries . Western companies are not in a position to replace Chinese products, so measures to restrict imports of these products will only increase prices.

More importantly, the West needs to recognize that overcapacity is inherent to China's economic model, and therefore demands to end it amount to wishful thinking. Thing. In other words, complaints about overcapacity are justified from a Western perspective, but the banal claims expressed in Yellen's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang that U.S.-China relations are on a more stable footing Nevertheless, the situation is unlikely to change for the time being.

China's EVs pose different challenges than batteries and solar panels

China certainly has an overcapacity problem. Overcapacity is typically measured using utilization rates. If the proportion of a sector's industrial capacity that is used for production is low, it means that there is surplus production capacity. Companies with a lot of spare capacity tend to lower prices to create demand, hurting the profitability of the sector as a whole. China's utilization rate is low, hovering around 75 percent, well below the 80 percent considered normal. As of the end of 2023, China's capacity utilization rate had recovered to around 76%, several percentage points higher than its pre-pandemic low in 2016, and compared to other major countries including the United States (which had lower utilization rates). several percent lower than 80 percent in 2023).

However, the low total utilization rate of 76% is due to very high dispersion across different sectors. Although the utilization rate of EVs is high, the utilization rate in China is extremely low in low-tech fields such as cement and glass, as well as in lithium batteries and solar panels, where production capacity has declined due to the real estate construction recession.

In automotive, as consumers transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs, manufacturers of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are suffering from very low utilization rates, often well below 50 percent. I am. In contrast, EV manufacturers, especially major manufacturers such as BYD, SAIC, and Li Auto, have high utilization rates, exceeding 80%. These companies have significantly increased the production and export of EVs in recent years, likely because they are highly efficient in terms of price and quality. Elon Musk also acknowledged that Chinese EV companies are very good and are the most competitive in the world. Small and inefficient EV manufacturers have been ruthlessly weeded out from the more than 400 companies that were founded more than a decade ago, leaving about 50 companies with somewhat well-known brands. This consolidation process accelerated when China ended its EV subsidy program at the end of 2022, putting enormous pressure on inefficient producers. (Past subsidies supported Chinese EV companies, but the fact that they have ended could be used by China to defend against EU investigations.)

Furthermore, China is not as dependent on exports of vehicles, including EVs, as other major auto manufacturing countries. Specifically, the export rate is very low at 15 percent, compared to Japan's 48 percent, South Korea's 72 percent, and Germany's 79 percent. As a result, potential EU and US tariffs may slow the growth of China's EV exports in these regions, but are unlikely to change the overall growth trajectory of the EV sectors in both countries.

In the first two months of 2024, China was able to shift intra-EU EV sales (down 20%) to Asia, resulting in an 8% increase in total EV exports in volume terms (exports to RCEP countries (increased by 100%). 36 percent). These two regions each account for 30% of China's EV exports. Additionally, China could boost domestic demand by raising its target for the share of EVs in new car sales from 45% by 2027 (much lower than the EU's target of 65% by 2030). Such a move would be fueled by the fact that China had 2.7 million charging stations nationwide by the end of 2023, while the United States had just 64,187.

In contrast to the EV sector, lithium battery and solar panel producers suffer from very low utilization rates, often below 50%. In particular, China's annual production of solar panels is more than twice the global demand. This huge overcapacity has significantly reduced the prices of these products, benefiting all importing countries in their green transition efforts. Raising tariffs on these products would increase prices for users and delay green transition goals in many countries, especially since Western companies are not in a position to substitute Chinese products. President Biden reinstates tariffs on cheap solar panels imported from Southeast Asian countries, fearing slowing the pace of solar installations needed to meet his administration's goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035. It is useful that the government vetoed the resolution that would have allowed the government to do so.

Overcapacity is inherent to China's economic system

Western countries should focus their complaints on areas where China's overcapacity is worst, such as wind turbines, where the European Commission has just launched an anti-subsidy investigation. In doing so, we must also recognize that the long-term cycle of accumulating and rectifying excess production capacity is common to China's state-capitalist economic system. Strategic decisions by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders mobilize resources for investment in selected areas. It leads to overcapacity, with undesirable side effects, and ultimately leads to leadership efforts to correct it. This process typically takes much longer than the rapid market-driven resolution of inefficient and unprofitable enterprises in Western countries. In China, grossly inefficient enterprises are liquidated or absorbed into more efficient sectors, in order to minimize undesirable social consequences such as increased unemployment and the hollowing out of the manufacturing community. , a controlled step-by-step integration process has taken place.

A clear example of China's overcapacity cycle can be seen in the massive stimulus package launched by the Chinese government in response to the 2008 global financial crisis. It provided abundant and cheap financing to encourage the construction of infrastructure and housing. The resulting overcapacity for coal, steel, and other construction materials was so severe that it suppressed producer price inflation, sending it into negative territory for more than 50 consecutive months. Furthermore, the steel industry's overcapacity caused intense dissatisfaction from other steel producing countries. By 2015, China had undertaken extensive supply-side structural reforms to reduce overcapacity by cushioning demand and encouraging integration processes in these sectors. China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, may have been designed in part with the goal of exporting the country's surplus construction capacity. These measures have helped to bring the problem of overcapacity under control to some extent.

In another example, China has significant overcapacity in the shipbuilding sector, 232 times that of the United States, posing a threat to competitors such as South Korea and Japan. China has approached this problem in a strategic manner by leveraging its extensive capabilities to build modern warships to catch up with the US Navy.

At this point, the Chinese Communist Party leadership appears to be aware of the problem of industrial overcapacity, with producer price inflation consistently negative since the end of 2022. When announcing the government's work plan at the National People's Congress last month, Premier Li Qiang said that China wants to: We committed more resources to innovation and advanced manufacturing to reduce industrial overcapacity while developing new production capacity. Similar to the 2015 episode, China is likely to promote consolidation of sectors with significant excess capacity. But the result could be more efficient and competitive companies, which continues to be a challenge for producers in the West and a few developing countries looking to develop their manufacturing industries.

A realistic path forward

The United States and the European Union, together with other manufacturing countries, have been working for some time to address the problem of overcapacity in various industries caused by China's economic system of state support for companies. So far, the main remedies for this challenge have been sanctions imposed by the World Trade Organization (WTO) after a long and difficult process, or offsets from tariffs on China that were unilaterally imposed by former President Trump and maintained by President Biden. is. However, increasing tariffs is not a completely satisfactory solution. It gave some protection to affected sectors in importing countries at the cost of higher prices for consumers. However, it did not significantly change the situation in terms of ensuring a level playing field for all countries.

Based on historical experience, China's current stage of overcapacity in high-tech and green industries, such as lithium batteries and solar panels, will continue to affect other parts of the world for some time to come. No doubt. While it is natural to criticize and complain about China, policymakers should remember that eliminating excess capacity would mean a major shift in China's economic model, which is highly unlikely. Therefore, China needs to prepare for a period of heightened trade tensions during which, if the domestic impact becomes unacceptably negative, the Chinese government, in its own way and on its own schedule, will eventually Some steps will be taken to reduce overcapacity in industry.

Mr. Hung Tran is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Center for the Global Economy, a former Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance, and a former Vice-Chairman of the International Monetary Fund.

