Google Vids is Google's fourth largest productivity app for Workspace





Is it Google Slides? No, it's Google Vids. A new video editor that looks like it's just for creating improved slideshows.

Google's demo starts with an existing slideshow and generates an overview.

Choose a theme that looks everything like PowerPoint.

Create a script, preferably with the help of Google Gemini.

You can record a voiceover or choose from Google's robot voices.

Since this is a Google Workspace app, there are lots of real-time collaboration features, including a live mouse cursor carried over from Slides.

Comments also work.

It's interesting that apps like Slides use generated AI images, whereas a “stock media” library is available.

Record your talk from your webcam.

Embed the video into a slideshow.

If you had previously asked me what Google's video editing app is, I would have said “YouTube Studio.” But now Google Workspace has a new productivity app called Google Vids. While video editors are typically considered a secondary application in many productivity suites, Google seems to envision Vids as a mainstay of Workspace, with Vids being “an easy-to-understand feature alongside Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It says it's an all-in-one video creation app for work. . ” So is it an editor for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, videos?

A demo of Google's new video editor touts the product as a super slideshow for businesses, such as training materials and product demos, rather than for YouTube videos or movies. In fact, this “video editor” looks like it could completely replace Google Slides, as it has a video timeline instead of a slideshow timeline, even though the interface is just Slides.

Google's sample videos create “sales training videos” that start with a slide presentation as a basic overview. Start in the outline editor. In this editor, each slideshow page has its own main section. Google has video “styles” to choose from, with a large title, a subheading, and a slot for some kind of video, all of which look very Powerpoint-like. Google will then ask you to either write a script and read it yourself, or have a text-to-speech voice read the script to you. The “Stock Media” library allows you to fill in some of the video slots with common corporate images, such as a video of a sunset, select background music, and use some photos. You can also fire up your webcam and record something like a pre-arranged Zoom meeting. After that, you'll find many of the usual features of Google Productivity apps. Things like real-time editing collaboration and comment streams where each participant's mouse cursor is visible.

As with all Google products after the rise of OpenAI, Google pitches Vids as an “AI-powered” video editor, although the presentation didn't seem to include much in the way of generative AI features. Video, images, and music are “stock” media, not AI-generated inventions (slides can generate images, but this demo did not). There's nothing here like OpenAI's “Sora” that generates new videos from training data. The script probably has a “Help me write” feature from Gemini, and Google describes the initial outline as “generated” from the initial slide presentation, but that seemed to be it.

Google says Vids will be released to Workspace Labs in June, where people will be able to opt in and test it.

