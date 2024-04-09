Promoting innovation and investment in Africa





The Global Tech Africa (GTA) conference is back and scheduled to be held from July 24 to 26, 2024 at the Landmark Events Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year's theme centers around global collaboration and local transformation.

GTA is the leading platform for collaboration between African and international technology stakeholders. Fostering connections, dialogue and potential partnerships, paving the way for the growth of Africa's technology ecosystem.

It is with great excitement that we are pleased to announce the GTA 2024 Deal Room. This initiative aims to foster investment in African startups from a community of potential investors.

The Deal Room is powered by a partnership with One Africa and is expected to foster innovation, support emerging start-ups and contribute to Africa's economic growth.

This year’s GTA Conference promises to be a dynamic platform for global collaboration to drive regional transformation in Africa’s technology scene. I look forward to impactful discussions, actionable initiatives, and significant progress towards advancing the technology ecosystem. Dr. Inya Lawal, Chairperson of Ascend Studios Foundation and Implementing Partner of GTA.

GTA Conference Returns

Olori Boye-Ajayi from One Africa also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with the GTA and its role in facilitating the deal room. Our partnership with the GTA aims to foster innovation, support technology startups, and foster economic growth. The Deal Room provides a transparent and conducive environment for potential collaborations between technology companies and investors, resulting in impactful outcomes for the industry.

In its mission to harness Africa’s technology potential for growth and development, the GTA is positioning the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the recently enacted Nigeria Start-up Act.

Collaborate with stakeholders to implement capacity building programs, facilitate policy development and identify investment opportunities. The Deal Room is part of the broader GTA objective to pave the way for technology-driven progress in Africa.

To participate in this innovative event, register for the GTA 2024 Conference via our website.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Learn more about GTA:

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference brings together African, international and local government representatives, investors, founders, development partners, academia, inventors, technology enthusiasts and other stakeholders relevant to Africa's technology ecosystem. , unlocking growth opportunities and building the continent's technology ecosystem. This conference is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation (FMF) and designed and presented by the Ascend Studios Foundation (ASF). GTA partners with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the U.S. Consulate General, IHS Towers, Business Sweden, the American Business Association, and Venture Garden Group.

https://techeconomy.ng/gta-conference-returns-with-the-deal-room-facilitating-tech-innovation-and-investment-in-africa/

