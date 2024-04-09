Google stock reaches all-time high, with $2 trillion valuation in sight





top line

Google's parent company Alphabet hit an all-time high for its stock price on Tuesday as the search engine giant rides the wave of artificial intelligence to reach historic valuations.

Google will join Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia as the only $2 trillion American companies.

Key facts

Alphabet stock hit an intraday high of $159.89 per share and closed at a record $158.14, up 1.3%, against a backdrop of modest declines in the broader market.

This brings Alphabet's market capitalization to $1.95 trillion, within 3% of its $2 trillion market cap. The milestone was achieved by the company in a matter of minutes in late 2021, and has previously been achieved by other US tech companies Apple and Microsoft. and Nvidia and Saudi Aramco, the oil giant controlled by Saudi Arabia.

Alphabet's recent buoyancy, valued at $2 trillion, comes as the company's stock has risen 13% since the beginning of the year and 77% year-to-date in 2022, driven by resilient ad spending and economic growth. The stock price rally was fueled by record profits. Investor optimism is driven in part by the potential for companies to further profit from AI, with Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio to future earnings at its highest level in two years. It shows that the market is betting on unrealized future profit potential.

Analysts' average price target of $166 implies a market capitalization of $2.1 trillion for Alphabet, so Wall Street largely expects Google's parent company to actually exceed $2 trillion, according to FactSet.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is also among the Alphabet bulls, setting a $185 price target for Alphabet stock in a note on Sunday (for an implied market cap of $2.3 trillion), which is expected to increase on Monday. The deal helped push the stock up 1.5%, citing optimism about Google's ability to grow. Generative AI applications are here to stay in search.

big number

19%. That's Google stock's annualized return on investment over the past 10 years, which easily beats the S&P 500's 13%, but surpasses that achieved by every other American company valued at over $1 trillion, including Amazon and Apple. It does not yield a return of more than 20% per annum. Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia.

Main background

Although Alphabet's stock price has been impressive, its underperformance relative to its peers reflects the often uneven market response to its AI products, although Google has emerged as one of the top players in generative AI. Sentiment has improved recently, with reports suggesting the company is considering charging for the service. AI-powered search. After a nearly 40% drop in its stock price in 2022, Alphabet's business has rebounded nicely as the U.S. appears to have avoided a long-feared full-blown recession and advertising spending has stabilized. . Advertising accounts for more than three-quarters of Google's total revenue.

What to watch out for

Alphabet is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings later this month, with analysts on average predicting the company will report a record first-quarter profit of about $19 billion. .

Read more articles on FORBES Google's Gemini headache spurs $90 billion sale By Derek Saul Read more articles on FORBES Google earnings: Stocks trade at record highs, record profits By Derek Sole・Written by Saul

