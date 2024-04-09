First 48 companies join European Innovation Council Scaling Club





The first group of Europe's most promising companies have joined the European Innovation Council (EIC) Scaling Club, which aims to foster the next generation of domestic deep tech unicorns.

Iliana Ivanova, Secretary for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, welcomed 48 companies to the club at the Ignition Forum event held today and formally launched the first four market opportunity groups covering: Ta.

Digital security, next-generation computing mobility, and renewable energy transportation.

Commissioner Ivanova said: Congratulations to the first members of the EIC Scaling Club! Your innovative spirit and dedication are an inspiration to us all. With this initiative, we want to empower the most promising innovators: ambitious scale-ups driving Europe's technological leadership.

The Ignition Forum provides these companies with a unique opportunity to engage with 500 high-level members representing entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, and public and private institutions. It also provides significant added value to selected companies looking to expand their value and influence within specific market opportunities over the coming years.

About EIC Scaling Club

EIC Scaling Club's goal is to develop Europe's next generation of deep technology unicorns. These future deep technology champions were selected from among excellent winners from EIC financial schemes, other national and European innovation programmes, and more. The club brings companies into a pan-European network of scalers to share their experience and gain exposure at European level. We provide participating companies with customized mentoring and access to high-quality business partners, including companies and investors.

In the near future, EIC Scaling Club will build a high-level international network of over 120 deep technology champions and surround them with the world's leading investment firms, corporate and media representatives, vetted business mentors and other technology We will expand our efforts. Industry people.

The EIC Scaling Club is supported by Horizon Europe's European Innovation Council and is part of the business acceleration services offered to EIC-funded projects and companies.

