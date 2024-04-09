Gemini 1.5 Pro is now available in over 180 countries.Includes native audio understanding, system instructions, JSON mode, and more





Posted by: Jaclyn Konzelmann and Megan Li – Google Labs

Get an API key and get started with the Gemini API Cookbook in Google AI Studio

Less than two months ago, we made the next generation Gemini 1.5 Pro model available in Google AI Studio for developers to try. We were amazed at how the community could debug, create, and learn using his groundbreaking 1 Million Context Windows.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is currently available in over 180 countries via the Gemini API in public preview. It includes the first-ever native audio (speech) understanding capabilities and a new file API that makes working with files easier. We will also release new features such as system instructions and his JSON mode to give developers more control over the output of their models. Finally, we are releasing a next-generation text embedding model that performs better than comparable models. Go to Google AI Studio to create or access your API key and start building.

Exploring new use cases with audio and video modalities

We have expanded the input modalities of Gemini 1.5 Pro to enable audio (speech) understanding with both the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. Additionally, Gemini 1.5 Pro can now infer both images (frames) and audio (voice) of videos uploaded to Google AI Studio, and we look forward to adding API support for this soon.

When you upload a recording of a lecture, like Jeff Dean's 117,000+ token lectures, Gemini 1.5 Pro can turn it into a quiz with an answer key. [Video sped up for demo purposes]

Gemini API improvements

Today, we are responding to a number of major requests from developers.

1. System instructions: Use system instructions to guide the model's response. This is now available in Google AI Studio and Gemini API. Define roles, formats, goals, and rules to control model behavior for specific use cases.

2. JSON mode: Tells the model to output only JSON objects. This mode allows you to extract structured data from text or images. You can start with cURL, and support for the Python SDK is coming soon.

3. Improved function calls: You can now select a mode to limit model output, improving reliability. Select the text, the function call, or the function itself.

New built-in model with improved performance

Starting today, developers can access the next generation text embedding model through the Gemini API. The new model text-embedding-004 (text-embedding-preview-0409 in Vertex AI) delivers stronger search performance and outperforms existing models with comparable dimensions on the MTEB benchmark.

“Text-embedding-004” (also known as Gecko), which uses 256 dimming outputs, performs better than all larger 768 dimming output models on the MTEB benchmark

These are just the first of many improvements coming to Gemini API and Google AI Studio in the coming weeks. We remain committed to making Google AI Studio and Gemini API the easiest way to build with Gemini. Get started with Google AI Studio today with Gemini 1.5 Pro, explore code samples and quickstarts in the new Gemini API cookbook, and join our community channel on Discord.

