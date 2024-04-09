DIU and Naval Postgraduate School become partners in prototype technology and exchange talent





The Defense Innovation Unit and the Naval Postgraduate School formalized deepening existing partnerships and expanding joint prototyping and experimentation efforts through a new memorandum of understanding signed Tuesday by leaders of both organizations.

DIU Secretary Doug Beck and NPS President Retired Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau defend this new MOU and what it means for each location after co-signing official documents during a ceremony at sea at the Navy League explained to Scoop. -Airspace conference.

“It's about putting concrete pipes in place that allow ideas, talent, and even money to move around easily and make things happen quickly. Both of these organizations, in very different ways, are And it's about helping that talent come together to solve problems, and it's about helping that talent come together to solve problems, and it's about helping that talent collaborate across the organization, with other teams, and really with the rest of the world, as needed. It's also about being able to seamlessly go back and forth with our members to help resolve issues in the future,” Beck told DefenseScoop.

MOUs in the U.S. government are generally non-legally binding agreements that describe the intentions, roles, and responsibilities of partners who choose to formally collaborate with relevant agencies.

Together, DIU and NPS aim to “accelerate the adoption of commercial dual-use technology solutions while enhancing the advanced education of defense leaders needed to adopt them,” officials said. wrote in a statement regarding the new agreement.

After signing the documents at the meeting, Beck and Rondeau told DefenseScoop that they have already begun a “talent swap” in which some staff will be integrated within the partner organizations.

“We have people who have already joined the DIU team from NPS in the last month. And I envision doing a lot more of that over time, because both of those things are going to help us cross-pollinate now.” But more importantly, it helps us develop that talent for the long-term force,” Beck said.

Rondeau reiterated that the memorandum does not mark the beginning of a strategic collaboration between the Silicon Valley-based Pentagon innovation hub and the Navy's flagship technical graduate school, which she leads.

“We've been doing this for a while now. I mean, we're talking about fellowships. We're talking about experiments. We're doing a lot of that. And we're talking about… What I have is [conducting] There's some prototyping and sandboxing. And there's a whole concept of providing us with a Navy innovation mindset and culture that's going to go into the Naval Innovation Center once it's built,” Rondeau said of the Navy Innovation Center under construction, which was first published by Navy leadership. He mentioned educational facilities. Late 2022.

The retired three-star said he looks forward to continuing the discussions he has had with Beck since he left Apple to take the helm at DIU last year.

While Beck spent much of his career working for technology industry giants, he also served as a captain in the Navy Reserve and previously taught as an adjunct instructor at NPS.

He told DefenseScoop that the practical cooperation supported by this new memorandum will help the Department of Defense and its constituents “learn to think differently about risk” as they enter the next chapter, conceptualized as “DIU 3.0.” He said it fits into his comprehensive plan to support the ”

Broadly speaking, DIU 3.0 aims to deliver military technology prototypes at the speed needed to achieve the strategic effects required for modern warfare.

“When I returned from Iraq and Afghanistan, I realized that most of what I had thought of as 'risk' throughout my career wasn't really that, it was uncertainty. Risk to the mission, risk to force, and strategic risk to the nation. And what we have to do is make sure we take the right kinds of risks: process risk, financial risk, reputational risk. , to avoid transferring that to real risks for the Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and Marines who are about to serve. If we can't stop the war, we'll go to war. And that's exactly what this is all about. “It's about,” Beck said.

