Google unveils new Arm-based AI chips for data centers





Mark Mahaney, Head of Internet Research at Evercore ISI, joins The Claman Countdown to discuss the possibility of Google putting some of its AI capabilities behind a paywall.

Google on Tuesday unveiled its latest custom-designed artificial intelligence semiconductors, introducing new Google Axiom processors designed to power data centers.

It is the first central processing unit developed by Alphabet's tech giant with chip architect Arm Holdings.

Google announced its first custom-built Arm-based CPU called Axiom. (Google/Fox News)

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 158.14 +2.00 +1.28%ARM ARM HOLDINGS PLC 126.81 -2.44 -1.89%

Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) are one of the few viable alternatives to advanced AI chips made by Nvidia, but developers can only access them through Google's Cloud Platform and cannot purchase them directly. you can't.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 853.54 -17.79 -2.04%

Google says its new Axiom processors will perform better and be more energy efficient than x86 chips or general-purpose Arm chips available in the cloud.

The Google logo can be seen on the Google House at the annual consumer electronics show CES 2024 in Las Vegas on January 10, 2024. (Steve Marcus/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Axion is used in several Google services, including YouTube ads in Google Cloud. The company plans to expand these uses and make it available to the public “later this year.”

Rival cloud operators like Amazon.com and Microsoft built Arm CPUs as a way to differentiate the computing services they offer. Google has developed other custom chips for YouTube, AI and smartphones, but it hasn't built CPUs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 185.67 +0.48 +0.26%MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 426.28 +1.69 +0.40%

Broadcom has partnered with Google on previous generation TPU chips.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AVGO BROADCOM INC. 1,334.08 -2.02 -0.15%

Reuters contributed to this report.

