Google announces new Axion AI chip, Gemini update, and more





Google is kicking off its Cloud Next 24 conference in Las Vegas today, and the company has a number of AI-related announcements this morning. First of all, Google just completed Axion, the company's first new ARM-based AI CPU for data centers. Additionally, Google is expanding access to AI models across its cloud products.

Since we last came together just eight months ago at Next 2023, we've made more than a year of progress as we innovate and transform with our customers and partners, says Google Cloud CEO , said Thomas Kurian. Across Google Cloud and Workspace he has introduced over 1,000 product advancements.

Google is working quickly to make Gemini AI models available to developers and organizations, while also scaling up its cloud infrastructure across 40 regions. And the new Google Axion processors announced today should help make Google Cloud's ARM-based servers even more competitive.

Google Axion AI CPU delivers superior ARM performance for data centers

Google's new ARM-based Axion AI CPUs will be available to Google Cloud customers later this year. The company promises significant performance improvements not only for general-purpose cloud workloads, but also for AI training and inference tasks that require powerful CPUs.

Axion processors combine Google's silicon expertise with Arm's highest-performing CPU cores to deliver up to 30%, up to 50%, and up to 60% performance improvement over the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances available in the cloud today. Provides an instance of performance. Amin Vahdat, vice president of machine learning, systems and cloud AI at Google, explained that they are more energy efficient than comparable current-generation x86-based instances.

Google has already begun rolling out some services, including Google Earth Engine and the YouTube Ads platform, on ARM-based servers powered by the new Axion chips. This work is ongoing and will eventually allow Google Cloud customers to take advantage of the new AI chip when using the company's cloud-based developer services. This includes Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Batch, and more.

Gemini 1.5 Pro now available in public preview for cloud customers and developers

Gemini Pro 1.5, the new multimodal large-scale language model that Google made available for early testing in February, is now available in public preview on Vertex AI, the company's enterprise AI platform. Gemini Pro is Google's first model to offer 1 million tokens. Context window tokens are building blocks that AI models use to process information and improve the AI ​​capabilities they produce.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is also now available in private preview for Gemini Code Assist, which developers can use to generate and transcribe code. Thanks to the larger model context window, Gemini Code Assist should provide more accurate code suggestions, he said.

Imagen 2.0 adds new image generation capabilities

In fact, Google provides access to over 130 AI models on its Vertex AI platform, including popular third-party models such as Claude 3, Mistral, and Metas Llama 2. Imagen 2.0, Google's text-to-image model, is also available in Vertex. The AI ​​is currently being upgraded to add advanced photo editing features and text-to-live image capabilities in preview.

Today's preview of Text-to-Live image capabilities makes Imagen even more powerful for enterprise workloads, Vahdat explained today. This allows marketing and creative teams to generate animated images, such as GIFs, from text prompts. Initially, live images will be delivered at 24 frames per second (fps), 360 x 640 pixel resolution, and 4 seconds duration, and will continue to be enhanced.

New AI-powered features in Google Workspace

In February, Google made Gemini for Google Workspace, previously named Duet AI for Google Workspace, available to all Google Workspace customers. Similar to Microsoft's Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Copilot 365 subscriptions, Gemini for Google Workspace brings generative AI capabilities to Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and other cloud-based apps.

Starting today, Google is bringing more AI capabilities to Gemini in Google Workspace. Gemini is coming to Google Chat in preview, where you can summarize conversations and answer questions. Google also plans to increase Spaces' member capacity by up to 500,000 people in the coming weeks, and messaging interoperability with Slack and Teams is now generally available.

Google Vids also brings a new AI-powered video creation app to Google Workspace. The video is scheduled to be released through Google Workspaces Labs in June, but it's already looking pretty promising.

You can generate storyboards that are easy to edit, and once you choose a style, a first draft is created using scenes suggested from stock videos, images, and background music, says Google Workspace General and Vice President Aparna Pappu explained. You can also choose one from the preset narrations or use your own to convey your message with a suitable narration. ”

Finally, Google today announced two new commercial add-ons for Google Workspace. Both are priced at $10 per user per month. The new AI Meetings and Messaging add-on adds new features such as the ability to take notes and translate in Google Meet. However, a new AI security add-on will be able to automatically classify and protect sensitive files in Google Drive.

