Google unveils new Arm-based Axion chip





Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced the development of new custom-built server chips based on Arm Holdings (ARM) technology. The CPU, called “Axion,” is a chip designed in-house by the tech giant.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the details and explains some use cases for the new chip.

For expert insights and the latest market trends, click here to watch the full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.

video transcript

SEANA SMITH: Well, Google has announced new custom-built ARM-based server chips that are more affordable. The processor is currently scheduled to be released by the end of the year, and is set to compete with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud computing space. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley is closely following the details of this announcement. group.

Dan Howley: That's right, Sheena. This is the Axion chip. What some companies are deploying on their own is the CPU, not the GPU or his TPU. Basically, what a CPU is: the brain of a computer. And they're not really configured well for AI acceleration. That's why GPUs and these TPU tensor processing units exist. However, they are used for daily tasks. Therefore, Intel is one of the largest CPU manufacturers in the world especially when it comes to data centers. This means that Google essentially competes with Intel to some extent by bringing in its own CPUs.

Now, NVIDIA also has its own CPUs. They combine this with a Blackwell chip and also a Hopper chip as the Grace CPU. However, this is unique to Google. Here are some of the numbers they have announced. In terms of overall performance, they say it delivers up to 30% better performance than the fastest general-purpose ARM-based instances currently available in the cloud. These are available ARM-based chips, such as NVIDIA's Grace chip. It also claims to see up to 50% better performance and 60% more energy efficiency compared to comparable current-generation X86-based instances. This is basically just saying Intel without saying Intel.

It's called X86. So they're basically kind of touting increased energy efficiency and performance for their applications. And they say they are already using it in some of their applications. They use it for YouTube ads, BigQuery, Blog Store, Google Earth Engine, and more. And they currently run on CPU chips that Google is building itself.

Sheena Smith: Okay. Dan Howley, thank you so much for explaining that for us. Again, we see Google acting on this news in the early stages of the market.

