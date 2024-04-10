Google unveils Arm-based data center processors, new AI chips





Written by Max A. Charney

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Google on Tuesday revealed details of a new version of its artificial intelligence chip for data centers, announcing an Arm-based central processor.

Why is it important?

Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) are one of the few viable alternatives to advanced AI chips made by Nvidia, but developers can only access them through Google's Cloud Platform and cannot purchase them directly. you can't.

Google plans to offer an Arm-based central processing unit (CPU) called Axion via Google Cloud. The company said it has better performance than x86 chips and commodity Arm chips on the cloud.

main quote

“We're making it easy for customers to bring their existing workloads to Arm,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager of compute and machine learning infrastructure at Google Cloud. “Axion is built on an open foundation, so customers using Arm everywhere can easily adopt Axion without having to rebuild or rewrite their apps.”

context

Rival cloud operators like Amazon.com and Microsoft built Arm CPUs as a way to differentiate the computing services they offer. Google has developed other custom chips for YouTube, AI and smartphones, but it hasn't built CPUs.

Broadcom has partnered with Google on previous generation TPU chips. Google declined to comment on whether it used design partners for Axion and Broadcom's involvement in TPU v5p.

Look at the numbers

The Alphabet subsidiary says the new TPU v5p chips are built to work in pods of 8,960 chips and can achieve twice the raw performance of previous generation TPUs. To ensure the pods run at optimal performance, Google uses liquid cooling.

Axion chips offer 30% better performance than “general purpose Arm chips” and 50% better performance than current generation x86 chips made by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

what's next

Google plans to use Axion “soon” to power Google Cloud's YouTube advertising and other services. TPU v5p will be generally available via Google's cloud on Tuesday. (This article has been corrected to clarify that Axion is not currently used to power Google services and that Google plans to use Axion to power services in the near future. (Paragraph 9))

(Reporting by Max A. Charney in San Francisco; Editing by Margherita Choi)

