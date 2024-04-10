AdTheorent named “Enabling Tech Company of the Year” at MMA SMARTIES X Global Awards





AdTheorent also won four MMA SMARTIES

NEW YORK , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) is a machine learning pioneer that delivers measurable value to programmatic advertisers using privacy-first solutions. Today, we announced that it is named “Enabling Technology.” Company of the Year” as part of the MMA SMARTIES X Global Awards. In addition, AdTheorent won four of his campaign-specific MMA SMARTIES X Global awards with valued partners The Wine Group, TRG, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. The prestigious MMA SMARTIES Introducing the talents of marketing experts.

AdTheorent was named Enabling Tech Company of the Year at the MMA SMARTIES X Global Awards and won four campaign-based MMA SMARTIES

SMARTIES

“On behalf of the AdTheorent team, we are honored to be named “Enabling Technology Company of the Year” at the prestigious MMA SMARTIES X Global Awards. This is the culmination of his 12-year commitment to machine learning-based innovation and technology. “It's progress,” said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. “We are also honored to have won four campaign-based awards with our innovative partners at The Wine Group and TRG,” said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. “AdTheorent's mission is to make programmatic advertising more valuable and efficient for marketers. We are grateful to the esteemed MMA SMARTIES GLOBAL X judges for this prestigious award.”

Here are the details for AdTheorent's MMA SMARTIES X Global Awards:

Industry Awards: This award recognizes 10 companies that set high standards and inspire excellence in the marketing industry.

Campaign award:

Click here for the full text of MMA SMARTIES X Global 2023 Winner Gallery and here for the list of judges.

The SMARTIES

About AdTheorent AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-focused solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns to marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geographic intelligence, audience expansion solutions, and in-house creative capabilities, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focusing on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction model enable advertisers to connect the most qualified potential consumers with the best creative experience. and deliver superior results measured by real data for each advertiser. World business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth, and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named “Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform” at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards, winning the AI ​​Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (BIG Innovation Award) for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only company to win Frost & Sullivan's Digital Advertising Leadership Award seven times. AdTheorent is headquartered in New York and has 14 locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit adtheorent.com.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to help marketers navigate the complex world of marketing. Committed to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing. For more information about MMA Global, please visit https://www.mmaglobal.com/.

About SMARTIES: SMARTIES is a prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global that recognizes excellence in marketing. The SMARTIES Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in the dynamic world of mobile marketing.

Source AdTheorent

