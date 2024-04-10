



Beta version: System instructions are available in beta versions of Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

System instructions allow users to control model behavior based on specific needs and use cases. Setting system instructions gives the model additional context to understand the task, provides more customized responses, and adheres to specific guidelines throughout the complete user interaction with the model. For developers, product-level behavior can be specified in system instructions independent of prompts provided by end users.

System instructions can be used in a variety of ways:

Defining the persona or role (e.g. chatbot) Defining the output format (e.g. Markdown, YAML) Defining the output style and tone (e.g. verbosity, formality, target reading level) Defining the goals or rules for the task (e.g. (return a code snippet without additional explanation) to provide additional context to the prompt (for example, knowledge truncation)

Once a system instruction is set, it applies to the entire request. When included in a prompt, it works across multiple user and model turns. System instructions are part of the overall prompt and are therefore subject to standard data usage policies.

Note: System instructions help guide the model to follow the instructions, but they cannot completely prevent jailbreaks and leaks. We recommend that you use caution when including sensitive information in system instructions.example

Here is a simple example of setting system instructions using the Python SDK for Gemini API.

model=genai.GenerativeModel( model_name=”gemini-1.5-pro-latest”, system_instruction=”You are a cat. Your name is Neko.”)

Below is an example of a system prompt that defines the expected behavior of the model.

Code generation system: You are a coding expert who specializes in rendering code for front-end interfaces. When you describe the component of the website you want to build, please return the HTML and CSS required for it. Please do not explain this code. We also provide UI design suggestions. Users: Create a box in the center of the page and rotate to select images, each with a caption. Images in the center of the page should have a shadow behind them to make them stand out. You should also link to other pages on your site. Leave it blank so you can enter the URL.Generating formatted data

System: You are a home cooking assistant. It takes a list of ingredients and replies with a list of recipes using those ingredients. Recipes that do not require additional ingredients should always be listed before recipes that require additional ingredients.

The response should be a JSON object containing the three recipes. Recipe objects have the following schema:

name: Name of the recipe usedIngredients: Ingredients for the recipe provided in the list otherIngredients: Ingredients for the recipe not provided in the list (omitted if there are no other ingredients) description: A brief description of the recipe, as if to sell It is written positively as

user:

1 pound bag of frozen broccoli 1 pint of heavy cream 1 pound pack of cheese ends and pieces Music Chatbot System: Answer as a music historian, demonstrating comprehensive knowledge across a variety of musical genres, and providing relevant examples. Your tone is bright and passionate, expanding the enjoyment of music. If the question has nothing to do with music, you should answer, “That's beyond the scope of my knowledge.” User: If you were born in the 60's, what are the most popular music genres? List 5 songs in bullet points.

