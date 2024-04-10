Tech
How to run dev_appserver with “ascii” as default
I recently got dev.env. I got it working with the latest version of dev_appserver (CLI 470) on Python 3.11 and so far things are pretty good. However, when I start dev_appserver.py, I keep getting the following warning:
The local Python interpreter's default encoding is set to “utf-8”, but App Engine production uses “ascii”. As a result, your code may behave differently when deployed.
There are two reasons why you might want to address this warning.
1- Obvious: test with dev.env. You need to mimic prod.env. As much as possible.
2- I'm using a local datastore that I previously created in Python39, and some queries don't return anything. I think a query using the built-in index is fine, but if the query requires a composite index where one of the properties is a String property, nothing will be returned. There is no problem if you reload these entities into the datastore using the new Python version (3.11). I could be wrong, but I think this behavior may be related to that warning.
Luckily everything works fine in production, but I'd like to run it in development to avoid any surprises. Just like in production. That is, run dev_appserver with “ascii” as the default encoding.
I did some searching and tried this (I'm working on Windows):
Set PYTHONUTF8=0
But I keep getting the warning and that behavior for some queries against datastores created with Python39 (I'm not entirely sure if the latter is related)
I also ran this:
But I don't see any flags or options to set the encoding.
Does anyone know if there is a way to run dev_appserver in the same encoding (ASCII) as in production, starting with this version of CLI and Python?
thank you.
|
