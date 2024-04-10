VERT Threat Alert: April 2024 Patch Tuesday Analysis





Tag

Number of CVEs

CVE

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)

Five

CVE-2024-3156, CVE-2024-3158, CVE-2024-3159, CVE-2024-29981, CVE-2024-29049

Windows Secure Boot

26

CVE-2024-20669, CVE-2024-20688, CVE-2024-20689, CVE-2024-26250, CVE-2024-28920, CVE-2024-28922, CVE-2024-28921, CVE-2024-28919, CVE- 2024-28923, CVE-2024-28896, CVE-2024-28898, CVE-2024-28903, CVE-2024-23594, CVE-2024-26168, CVE-2024-26171, CVE-2024-26175, CVE-2024- 26180, CVE-2024-26189, CVE-2024-26194, CVE-2024-26240, CVE-2024-28924, CVE-2024-28925, CVE-2024-28897, CVE-2024-29061, CVE-2024-29062, CVE-2024-23593

.NET and Visual Studio

1

CVE-2024-21409

Azure Compute Gallery

1

CVE-2024-21424

Windows Internet Connection Sharing (ICS)

2

CVE-2024-26252, CVE-2024-26253

Windows virtual machine bus

1

CVE-2024-26254

Windows Remote Access Connection Manager

9

CVE-2024-26255, CVE-2024-28901, CVE-2024-28902, CVE-2024-26207, CVE-2024-26211, CVE-2024-26217, CVE-2024-26230, CVE-2024-26239, CVE- 2024-28900

Windows compressed folder

1

CVE-2024-26256

Windows DWM Core Library

1

CVE-2024-26172

Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)

3

CVE-2024-26179, CVE-2024-26200, CVE-2024-26205

Microsoft installation service

1

CVE-2024-26158

Windows message queue

2

CVE-2024-26232, CVE-2024-26208

Microsoft Brokering File System

Four

CVE-2024-28905, CVE-2024-26213, CVE-2024-28904, CVE-2024-28907

SQL server

38

CVE-2024-28906, CVE-2024-28908, CVE-2024-28909, CVE-2024-28910, CVE-2024-28911, CVE-2024-28912, CVE-2024-28913, CVE-2024-28914, CVE- 2024-28915, CVE-2024-28929, CVE-2024-28931, CVE-2024-28932, CVE-2024-28936, CVE-2024-28939, CVE-2024-28942, CVE-2024-28945, CVE-2024- 29043, CVE-2024-29045, CVE-2024-29047, CVE-2024-28926, CVE-2024-28927, CVE-2024-28930, CVE-2024-28933, CVE-2024-28934, CVE-2024-28935, CVE-2024-28937, CVE-2024-28938, CVE-2024-28940, CVE-2024-28941, CVE-2024-28943, CVE-2024-28944, CVE-2024-29044, CVE-2024-29046, CVE- 2024-29048, CVE-2024-29982, CVE-2024-29983, CVE-2024-29984, CVE-2024-29985

Windows Cryptographic Service

2

CVE-2024-29050, CVE-2024-26228

Azure AI search

1

CVE-2024-29063

Role: Windows Hyper-V

1

CVE-2024-29064

Windows Distributed File System (DFS)

2

CVE-2024-29066, CVE-2024-26226

Azure Private 5G Core

1

CVE-2024-20685

internet shortcut file

1

CVE-2024-29988

Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

1

CVE-2024-29990

intel

1

CVE-2024-2201

Windows remote procedure call

1

CVE-2024-20678

Windows BitLocker

1

CVE-2024-20665

Windows kernel

Four

CVE-2024-20693, CVE-2024-26218, CVE-2024-26229, CVE-2024-26245

Microsoft Defender for IoT

6

CVE-2024-21322, CVE-2024-21323, CVE-2024-21324, CVE-2024-29053, CVE-2024-29055, CVE-2024-29054

Windows authentication method

2

CVE-2024-21447, CVE-2024-29056

Azure migration

1

CVE-2024-26193

Windows Kerberos

2

CVE-2024-26183, CVE-2024-26248

Windows DHCP server

Four

CVE-2024-26195, CVE-2024-26202, CVE-2024-26212, CVE-2024-26215

Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS)

1

CVE-2024-26209

WindowsHTTP.sys

1

CVE-2024-26219

Windows Mobile Hotspot

1

CVE-2024-26220

Role: DNS server

7

CVE-2024-26221, CVE-2024-26222, CVE-2024-26223, CVE-2024-26224, CVE-2024-26227, CVE-2024-26231, CVE-2024-26233

Windows Win32K – ICOMP

1

CVE-2024-26241

Windows USB print driver

1

CVE-2024-26243

Microsoft WDAC OLE DB Provider for SQL

2

CVE-2024-26210, CVE-2024-26244

Windows proxy driver

1

CVE-2024-26234

Windows update stack

2

CVE-2024-26235, CVE-2024-26236

Windows Defender Credential Guard

1

CVE-2024-26237

Windows Telephony Server

1

CVE-2024-26242

Microsoft WDAC ODBC driver

1

CVE-2024-26214

Windows File Server Resource Management Service

1

CVE-2024-26216

Microsoft Office SharePoint

1

CVE-2024-26251

microsoft office excel

1

CVE-2024-26257

Azure Arc

1

CVE-2024-28917

Windows storage

1

CVE-2024-29052

Microsoft Office Outlook

1

CVE-2024-20670

Azure monitor

1

CVE-2024-29989

Azure SDK

1

CVE-2024-29992

azur

1

CVE-2024-29993

mariner

2

CVE-2019-3816, CVE-2019-3833

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tripwire.com/state-of-security/vert-threat-alert-april-2024-patch-tuesday-analysis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos