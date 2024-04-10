A restaurant that combines an amusement park with unforgettable haute cuisine





Are you ready for an amazing restaurant experience that will take your taste buds wild as you move from one great room to the next? It's like an amusement park, right? If so, it's not too far away. Sho. This unique restaurant is called Eatrenalin and is built around a super cool floating chair innovation.

unique restaurant experience

Eatrenalin restaurant is located next to the 4-star luxury hotel Krnasr in Rust, Germany. Spanning approximately 17,222 square feet, this innovative restaurant offers a sensory experience like no other.

How does Floating Chair Adventure work?

Developed by amusement park technology superstar MACK Rides, floating chairs are Eatrenalins' secret sauce. Each chair is made up of approximately 2,100 parts and weighs approximately 705 pounds. This engineering masterpiece takes you on a sensory adventure lasting over two hours as you move slowly between themed rooms without ever having to move from your comfortable seat.

More than just fun

But floating chairs are much cooler than just transportation. Designed to work seamlessly with your entire multimedia show. From the refreshing depths of the Ocean Room to the stunningly expansive Universe Room, sight and sound perfectly match the movement as your chair glides through each incredible experience, creating a fully immersive experience.

A feast for all five senses

Great food adds to a great experience. Led by a dream team of world-class chefs, Eatrenalin offers eight-course tasting menus that perfectly complement each themed setting. Whether you choose the Red Dimension menu with flavors from around the world or the Green Dimension option powered by plant-based energy, the floating chairs ensure a comfortable and unforgettable journey while delivering flavor. will move your heart.

Technology used to create immersive experiences

While Mack Rides' patented floating chairs glide guests through these immersive spaces, multimedia content curated by MACK Animation and MACK Solutions ensures the visual world is truly captivating. To do.

Thomas Mack, the man behind this innovation, emphasizes the seamless fusion of new LED screens and projections, creating an interplay between media technology and cinema.

What's next for itrenaline?

If you're wondering what's next for Eatrenalin, the owners are already working on productions in Southern California and Las Vegas, with the aim of bringing this fusion of taste, technology and storytelling closer to home here in the United States. He says he is considering opening a store.

Cart important points

Itrenaline proves that cutting-edge technology and great food are a great combination. Floating chair technology, combined with a stunning setting and world-class cuisine, creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience that will leave you wanting more.

If you could design your own themed room within Eatrenalin, what concept or environment would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

