Google Pixel 8A leak suggests launch is imminent





There are a lot of rumors floating around about Google's Pixel 8A. The Pixel 8A is an entry-level smartphone expected to be released around the time of Google's I/O developer conference in May. Now, a series of new leaks suggest that the upcoming phone will feature a matte lining just like its predecessor.

In a post on X and YouTube, leaker TechDroider showed off an image purportedly of the Pixel 8A, featuring a matte back and blue, porcelain (beige), and obsidian (black) colors. The $699 Google Pixel 8, released last year, comes in Obsidian, Mint (green), Hazel (greenish gray), and Rose (peach pink).

A Google representative did not respond to a request for comment.

This series of leaks is a clear sign that Google's Pixel 8A is likely to launch soon. A-series phones have always been known for their value, but when they launch about six months later than more expensive phones, they typically have smaller screens and slightly lower specs.

Last year's Pixel 7A was considered one of the best budget smartphones by CNET reviewers when it launched for $499. However, there are rumors that Google could raise the price to $549, at least according to one leaker.

Google may try to justify the price increase by drawing similarities between the Pixel 8A and its more expensive products. According to another report, the Pixel 8A has a smaller screen but offers the same brightness. Like last year's Pixel 7A, it may have a better camera, but when CNET's Lisa Eadicicco tested them, she “couldn't tell much of a difference” in most cases.

The most compelling reason for Google to buy the Pixel 8A may be its price and promise of seven years of software and security updates, similar to the warranty on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Other competing budget phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G, only receive such updates for four years.

