



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2024 — Junior engineering physics major Riley Carpenter ’25 has been selected to receive the prestigious Barry Goldwater Scholarship. This scholarship is one of the best undergraduate scholarships in the country for STEM students with significant research experience and a desire to continue their research in the future. Significant research contributions and careers in graduate school. He is his fourth student at the university to receive this honor in the past five years.

“We are extremely proud that Riley Carpenter has been selected as a 2024 Goldwater Scholar. This accomplishment recognizes Riley's dedication, hard work, and extraordinary talent in engineering physics. ,” said Daniel Press, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “It also highlights the strong support and excellent scholarship opportunities available at Santa Clara University, allowing students like Riley to excel and reach their full potential.”

Carpenter, who grew up in Superior, Colo., is one of only 438 Goldwater Scholars this year, chosen from a pool of 1,353 natural science, engineering and mathematics students nominated by 446 universities. The Goldwater Scholarship provides up to $7,500 in financial support to students planning to pursue a Ph.D. Careers in STEM research.

In the summer of 2023, Carpenter collaborated with physics professor Dr. Betty A. Young and researchers at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the Stanford Nanofabrication Facility to develop a dark matter detector for use in extremely cold environments. . The Goldwater Scholarship will allow him to continue his research this summer, and he hopes to take on a larger role in his research.

“I am very happy to congratulate Riley on winning the 2024 Goldwater Scholarship,” said Young. “His extraordinary accomplishments are a testament to his passion for physics research and consistent dedication to scientific excellence. This prestigious honor is a testament to Riley's hard work and talent, and we couldn't be more excited to see him recognized in this way.”

Santa Clara University's Engineering Physics program focuses on the fundamental aspects of physics essential to understanding and contributing to any technological development. Santa Clara is one of only 60 universities in the United States with an engineering physics program.

In addition to her academic work, Carpenter is a member of the Chamber Singers and the Physics Student Association. He loved reading fantasy novels, and studying Latin as a minor in Classics gave him a deeper understanding of the many languages ​​Tolkien created for the inhabitants of Middle-earth. After graduating from SCU, Carpenter plans to pursue his Ph.D. He will study applied physics and conduct research on nanofabrication processes, including thin film deposition and characterization with applications in cryogenic detectors.

Carpenter said his focus on materials science is somewhat unique within engineering physics, and he finds Santa Clara's faculty to be engaging and supportive in helping him design a program that fits his interests. He said he felt that way.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Goldwater Scholar for my work in materials research and my potential to become a leader in this field,” Carpenter said. “I am deeply grateful for the valuable guidance and mentorship provided by Dr. Betty Young, Dr. Dan Ostroff, and Dr. Steve Suljak. I am also grateful to the Office of Student Fellowships for helping me apply for this prestigious scholarship. I would also like to thank you.”

The Office of Student Fellowships (OSF) helps Santa Clara University students and alumni apply for competitive, merit-based scholarship and fellowship opportunities. OSF assists SCU candidates by coordinating institutional approvals and assisting them with the scholarship application process.

About the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and the Excellence in Education Foundation

Established by Congress in 1986, the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation recognizes outstanding college sophomores and seniors from across the country who aspire to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics.

About Santa Clara University

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the most innovative and entrepreneurial region in the world. The university's landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asis. Ranked in the top 15% of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU boasts the highest four-year graduation rate in the nation and is ranked in the top 1% of universities producing the highest-paid graduates by PayScale. I am. SCU has produced an elite-level Fulbright Scholar and her four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts, science, business, and engineering and graduate programs in her six fields, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with a social consciousness rooted in the Jesuit, Catholic educational tradition. For more information, please visit www.scu.edu.

media contact

Lisa Robinson | SCU Media Communications | [email protected] | 408-551-3601

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scu.edu/news-and-events/press-releases/2024/april-2024/riley-carpenter-named-2024-2025-goldwater-scholar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos