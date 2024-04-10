Build connections with San Francisco Bay Area employers and alumni | News





Northern California's San Francisco Bay Area region is a global epicenter of innovation, home to dynamic startups and major technology companies such as Adobe, Dolby Laboratories, Google, and Meta.

Over spring break, 23 Northwestern students traveled to the Bay Area to connect with employers and alumni as part of the Northwestern Computer Science Career Development Pilot Initiative.

Sameer Khurr of Northwestern Engineering accompanied the group. They included McCormick School of Engineering students pursuing undergraduate and master's degrees in computer science, as well as students in industrial engineering, management science, and mechanical engineering. The group also includes computer science students from Northwestern University's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, who study subjects such as biological sciences, cognitive science, economics, and political science.

“Visiting the Bay Area can be a transformative experience for students that exposes them to innovative technology, fosters networking opportunities, and inspires them to pursue careers in technology and innovation.” is a valuable investment in their education and future careers,” said Klar, Peter and Adrian Burris Chairman of Computer Science at Northwestern Engineering. “We also wanted to introduce our unique Northwestern talent to Silicon Valley's top companies. Students had the opportunity to tour Northwestern University's San Francisco Center, Stanford University, and the Google campus. ”

The trip was organized by my supervisor and associate professor Anastasia Kurdia, who joined the faculty in the Department of Computer Science last August. She aims to develop internships and co-op programs, research partnerships, and funding opportunities with leading technology companies.

“Encouraging alumni working in Silicon Valley to actively engage with current students can yield valuable connections and insights,” Kurdia said. “Additionally, startup companies founded by Northwestern alumni can also benefit from interacting with our students. We are deeply grateful to all the companies and alumni who have welcomed our group. ”

Connection with companies

The cohort visited companies of various sizes in a variety of industries, from startups to companies with city-sized campuses.

Avery Ching ('02, PhD'07), co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs and computer engineering graduate, shared her experience transitioning from an industrial role to launching a startup . Aptos is his Web3 technology studio based in Palo Alto and is built on the Aptos Layer-1 blockchain. Aptos CEO Mo Shaikh, production engineer Sherry Xiao, and engineering lead Pranav Raval also spoke to the contemporaries.

Dolby Laboratories' Shriram Revankar, Senior Vice President, Advanced Technologies Group, and Roshni Kasad, Programs and Partnerships Manager, welcome students transported to Dolby headquarters via Waymo One, a self-driving car hailing service. did. After a discussion with the company's university recruitment team, students enjoyed a demonstration of Dolby's immersive film technology.

At Adobe Research in San Jose, Institute Director Tong Sun organized a reception and tour of Founders Tower and Almaden Tower. Designed with a vibrant, artistic, and immersive experience in mind, our colorful workspaces emphasize interaction, collaboration, and team building, with team neighborhoods, focus rooms, collaboration zones, drop-in desks, Includes an adventure room and community gathering space. In addition, the students will join the Adobe Research Team, including research scientist Victor Burshtin (PhD '22), who specializes in natural language processing at Northwestern Engineering and was advised by Professor of Computer Science Larry Birnbaum. I met with the members of

“One of the special perspectives I gained from touring Adobe was the importance of soft skills in addition to technical skills,” said Computer Science student 3, pursuing a minor in data science and engineering. Grader Rachel Yao said. “Creating a creative space in the office emphasized that creativity fosters both innovation and problem-solving.”

Yvette Camperin and Maria Manalan of Liftoff Mobile, a Redwood City-based mobile industry growth acceleration platform, organized a tech talk and Q&A session with their peers, followed by a lunch with the company. Ta. Computer science graduate Basil Huang (BS CS), a software engineer at Liftoff, also met with the students.

Other company connections include:

John Mark Nickels ('05), a computer science and computer engineering graduate, welcomed the likes to Uber in San Francisco. Mr. Nickels, senior director of product management, spoke about his transition from college to career and encouraged his students to consider several different companies and roles. He generously provided his Waymo codes to students for transportation during the trip. Khuller reunited with his college classmate Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom Video Communications in San Jose, California. Mr. Hashim and Mr. Farzad Samavarkian, director of experience center operations, spoke to the students. Students learned from Vinay Shet, the company's co-founder and CEO, how Teleo's end-to-end technology transforms heavy construction and mining equipment into supervised autonomous machines. Mr. Shet discussed his Teleo's innovative approach to integrating AI and human labor with the aim of improving safety, addressing workforce shortages, and bridging the industry's generation gap. . Jake Juracka, technology manager at The Garage at Northwestern, arranges for spring break students to meet with Tom Yoritaka ’92, chief operating officer of Copresence, a 3D AI avatar technology company. He did.

“The most impressive part of this trip was seeing first-hand how technology is being used to tackle a variety of real-world challenges,” said 3rd-year computer science student at Northwestern Engineering University. said Davi Maciel Diaz, who plans to pursue a career in the future. in the field of software engineering. “Waymo and Teleo’s innovations in self-driving cars and Dolby’s advances in entertainment technology solidified my decision to pursue a career in the technology industry. It’s inspiring to see such tangible applications of technology. It makes me even more motivated to contribute to this field of problem-solving.”

