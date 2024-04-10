'My eyes hurt' Google searches spike during solar eclipse





According to Google Trends, there was a spike in online searches reporting eye discomfort during the eclipse. Many of those searches were from states in or near the path of the total solar eclipse. Doctors say the discomfort immediately after a solar eclipse probably does not indicate serious eye damage if people take proper precautions.

People across the United States spent the day observing Monday's solar eclipse, with crowds from Texas to Maine awestruck.

And apparently, quite a few people were worried that their eyesight would be damaged in the process.

Google searches for “eye pain” spiked around the time of the eclipse, leaving those who watched it worried that the discomfort meant something more serious. It suggests that.

Searches peaked at 3:12 p.m. ET, about 45 minutes after the eclipse's path crossed from Mexico into Texas, and returned to near normal levels by 5 p.m. Monday.

Most of these searches were focused on states in or near a total orbit in which the moon completely blocked the sun from penetrating some of the most populous regions of the Midwest and Northeast. More than 30 million people in these regions were able to witness this extraordinary event.

Vermont, which is nearly bisected by the road to totality, probably reported the most searches from people concerned about their retinas. Most of these searches were in the northern Burlington metropolitan area, according to Google Trends.

The Green Mountain State was followed by West Virginia, and although not immediately widespread, Vermont had 90 hits per 100 searches. New Hampshire, Michigan, and Ohio all came in close behind to see a complete solar eclipse.

The metropolitan areas most concerned about their eyesight are Presque Isle, Maine, in the northeastern corner of the country, followed by Plattsburgh, West Virginia, and Alpena, Michigan.

A solar eclipse can cause severe visual impairment if viewed without proper safety precautions.

However, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, pain or discomfort immediately after viewing a solar eclipse does not necessarily indicate serious eye damage.

“If your eyes feel a little strange after a solar eclipse, it may not be a sign of solar retinopathy. There are no pain-sensing nerves in the retina, so damage from a solar eclipse can cause pain and discomfort in the eyes. “This is unlikely,” the research group said. .

Eye doctors say severe damage is likely to show up as visual symptoms, such as blind spots or blurred vision, within four to six hours after it occurs.

If you take adequate precautions, such as wearing ISO-certified solar viewing glasses or suitable replacements, your vision will probably be fine. However, if the discomfort persists for a long time, it may not hurt to have your eyes examined.

