Keras CodeGemma quickstart | Google AI for developers





CodeGemma is a family of lightweight, cutting-edge open models built on the same research and technology used to create Gemini models.

The CodeGemma model is trained on over 500 billion tokens, primarily code, using the same architecture as the Gemma model family. As a result, CodeGemma models deliver state-of-the-art code performance for both completion and generation tasks while maintaining strong understanding and reasoning skills even at scale.

CodeGemma has three variations.

7B Code Pretrained Model 7B Instruction Adjustment Code Model 2B model specifically trained for code embedding and open-end generation.

This guide walks you through using the CodeGemma 2B model with KerasNLP for code completion tasks.

Setup Get access to CodeGemma

To complete this tutorial, you must first complete the setup steps in Gemma Setup. Gemma's setup instructions show you how to:

Visit Gemma at kaggle.com. Select a Colab runtime with sufficient resources to run the Gemma 2B model. Generate and configure your Kaggle username and API key.

Once Gemma is set up, move on to the next section to set environment variables for your Colab environment.

Select runtime

To complete this tutorial, you will need a Colab runtime with sufficient resources to run the CodeGemma 2B model. In this case, you can use T4 GPU.

At the top right of the Colab window, select ▾ (Additional connection options). Select Change Runtime Type.[ハードウェア アクセラレータ]in,[T4 GPU]Choose. Set API key

To use Gemma, you need to provide your Kaggle username and Kaggle API key.

To generate a Kaggle API key, go to your Kaggle user profile.[アカウント]Go to tab,[新しいトークンの作成]Choose. This triggers the download of the kaggle.json file containing your API credentials.

In Colab, select Secrets () in the left pane and add your Kaggle username and Kaggle API key. Save your username as KAGGLE_USERNAME and your API key as KAGGLE_KEY.

Set environment variables

Set the KAGGLE_USERNAME and KAGGLE_KEY environment variables.

Import os from google.colab Import user data os.environ[“KAGGLE_USERNAME”] = userdata.get('KAGGLE_USERNAME') os.environ[“KAGGLE_KEY”] = userdata.get('KAGGLE_KEY') Install dependencies pip install -q -U Select keras-nlp backend

Keras is a high-level, multi-framework deep learning API designed for simplicity and ease of use. Keras 3 allows you to run your workflows in any of his three backends: TensorFlow, JAX, or PyTorch.

In this tutorial, you will configure a backend for TensorFlow.

OS.Environment[“KERAS_BACKEND”] = “tensorflow” # or “jax” or “torch”.Import the package

Import hard and hard NLP.

import keras_nlp import keras # Run in half precision. keras.config.set_floatx(“bfloat16”) Load model

KerasNLP provides implementations of many common model architectures. In this tutorial, we will create a model using her GemmaCausalLM, an end-to-end she Gemma model for causal language modeling. Causal language models predict the next token based on the previous token.

Create the model using the from_preset method.

gemma_lm = keras_nlp.models.GemmaCausalLM.from_preset(“code_gemma_2b_en”) gemma_lm.summary() Downloaded from https://www.kaggle.com/api/v1/models/keras/codegemma/keras/code_gemma_2b_en/1/download/config .json… 100%|| 554/554 [00:00<00:00, 1.41MB/s] Downloading from https://www.kaggle.com/api/v1/models/keras/codegemma/keras/code_gemma_2b_en/1/download/model.weights.h5... 100%|| 4.67G/4.67G [05:06<00:00, 16.4MB/s] Downloading from https://www.kaggle.com/api/v1/models/keras/codegemma/keras/code_gemma_2b_en/1/download/tokenizer.json... 100%|| 401/401 [00:00<00:00, 382kB/s] Downloading from https://www.kaggle.com/api/v1/models/keras/codegemma/keras/code_gemma_2b_en/1/download/assets/tokenizer/vocabulary.spm... 100%|| 4.04M/4.04M [00:01<00:00, 2.41MB/s]

The from_preset method instantiates a model from a preset architecture and weights. In the code above, the string code_gemma_2b_en specifies a preset architecture CodeGemma model with 2 billion parameters.

Note: A CodeGemma model with 7 billion parameters is also available. To run larger models on Colab, you need access to premium GPUs, which are available with paid plans.Intermediate embedded code completion

This example uses CodeGemma's Fill in the Middle (FIM) feature to complete the code based on the surrounding context. This is especially useful in code editor applications where the text cursor inserts code that is based on the code around it (before and after the cursor).

CodeGemma allows four user-defined tokens (three for FIM). <|file_separator|> Token for multi-file context support. Use these to define constants.

BEFORE_CURSOR = “<|fim_prefix|>” AFTER_CURSOR = “<|fim_suffix|>” AT_CURSOR = “<|fim_middle|>” FILE_SEPARATOR = “<|file_separator|>”

Define stop tokens for the model.

END_TOKEN = gemma_lm.preprocessor.tokenizer.end_token stop_tokens = (BEFORE_CURSOR, AFTER_CURSOR, AT_CURSOR, FILE_SEPARATOR, END_TOKEN) stop_token_ids = tuple(gemma_lm.preprocessor.tokenizer.token_to_id(x) for x in stop_tokens)

Format the prompt for code completion. note that:

There must be no spaces between the FIM token and the prefix and suffix. The FIM intermediate token must be at the end for the model to be ready to continue inputting. The prefix or suffix may be empty, depending on where the cursor is currently in the file.or how much context to provide to the model

Format the prompt using helper functions.

def format_completion_prompt(before, after): return f”{BEFORE_CURSOR}{before}{AFTER_CURSOR}{after}{AT_CURSOR}” before = “import ” after = “””if __name__ == “__main__”:

sys.exit (0)””” Prompt = format_completion_prompt(before, after) print(prompt)

<|fim_prefix|>import <|fim_suffix|>if __name__ == “__main__”: sys.exit(0)<|fim_middle|>

Run the prompt. We recommend streaming the response token. Stop streaming when either user-defined or end-of-turn/senetence tokens are encountered and get code completion for the result.

gemma_lm.generate(prompt, stop_token_ids=stop_token_ids, max_length=128) '<|fim_prefix|>import <|fim_suffix|>if __name__ == “__main__”:

sys.exit(0)<|fim_middle|>System

<|file_separator|>'

The model provides sys as a suggested code completion.

summary

This tutorial walked you through using CodeGemma to embed code based on its surrounding context. Then check out the AI-assisted programming with CodeGemma and KerasNLP notebook for more examples on how to use CodeGemma.

For technical specifications for CodeGemma models, see also CodeGemma Model Cards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ai.google.dev/gemma/docs/codegemma/keras_quickstart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos