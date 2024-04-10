How Best Buy uses generated AI to improve customer support





Editor's note: Today's post was written by Brian Tilzer, Chief Digital Analytics and Technology Officer at Best Buy.

Best Buy's purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We achieve this by focusing on meeting our customers wherever they are in their technology journey and providing a unique combination of advice, products and services. Whether it's in our stores, BestBuy.com, or a customer's home, we're here to help people understand what technology can do for them.

In recent years, technology has become more important than ever in our daily lives. People need technology that allows them to work seamlessly from anywhere, 24/7. Best Buy exists to meet that need in a way that's convenient for you. Whether it's the middle of the night or a busy holiday, you can contact us quickly and easily through BestBuy.com, by phone, or through the Best Buy app.

Our new partnership with Google Cloud allows us to use generative AI to further unlock the power of people and continue to provide more personalized, best-in-class technology support to our customers.

More convenient and personalized support for Best Buy customers

One of the ways this support will be made possible is through customers having a self-service support option scheduled to launch in late summer 2024. Self-service support allows Best Buys US customers to receive support from generative AI. -Powered Virtual Assistant. With this assistant, our customer care agents can help you troubleshoot product issues, reschedule or ship orders, manage software, Geek Squad subscriptions, and My Best Buy memberships. We will be able to assist you better and faster. Self-service support is available through the app while shopping online or by calling our customer service line directly.

We also understand that you may prefer to speak to a real person to get the help you need. So in the coming months, he will also be releasing a new generation of his suite of AI-enabled tools that customer care agents can use when supporting customers over the phone. This new tool helps agents more quickly identify the next best action to take to address a wide range of customer needs. It also evaluates customer conversations in real-time and provides relevant, human-focused recommendations on the fly. It also automatically summarizes conversations, detects sentiment, and utilizes call data to help reduce the likelihood of similar issues occurring in the future.

Finally, we were working on developing an assistant to help frontline workers across the country. Powered by Gen AI, this assistant gives employees easy access to company resources, specific product guides, and more, allowing them to support customers more effectively.

As Japan's largest consumer electronics retailer, we're proud to leverage Google Cloud's AI platform Vertex AI and Gemini models, and work with our great partners to provide our customers with a more personalized support experience. . The future of retail is constantly evolving, and we've always been committed to staying at the forefront and serving our customers like no one else can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/google-cloud/google-generative-ai-best-buy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos