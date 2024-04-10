google/codegemma-7b-it faces hugging each other





model information

Overview and simple definitions of inputs and outputs.

explanation

CodeGemma is a collection of lightweight open code models built on top of Gemma. The CodeGemma model is a text-to-text and text-to-code decoder-specific model with 7 billion pre-trained variants specialized for code completion and code generation tasks, and 7 billion parameter instruction-tuned for code chat and instructions. Available as a variant. Below is a pre-trained variant with 2 billion parameters for fast code completion.

Example of use

This model is intended to answer questions about code snippets, generate code from natural language, and converse with users about programming and technical issues. If you need to use code completion (such as those integrated into your IDE), we recommend using one of the pre-trained models instead: CodeGemma 7B or CodeGemma 2B.

input and output

Input: For pre-trained model variants: Code prefix and/or suffix for code completion and generation scenarios, or natural language text or prompts: For instruction-tailored model variants: Natural language text or prompts

Output: For pre-trained model variants: Intermediate completion code completion, code and natural language: For instruction-tuned model variants: Code and natural language

model data

What data was used to train the model and how was the data processed?

Training dataset

Using Gemma as a base model, pre-trained variants of CodeGemma 2B and 7B are supplemented with primarily English language data from public code repositories, open source math datasets, and synthetically generated code. further trained with 500 billion tokens.

Processing training data

The following data preprocessing techniques were applied.

FIM pretrained CodeGemma models focus on fill-in-the-intermediate (FIM) tasks. The model is trained to operate in both PSM and SPM modes. Our FIM settings for him are FIM rate 80%, PSM/SPM 50-50. Dependency graph-based packing and unit test-based lexical packing techniques: To improve model consistency with real-world applications, structure training samples at the project/repository level and select the most relevant samples within each repository to improve model consistency with real-world applications. I placed the source files in the same location. Specifically, we employed two heuristic techniques: dependency graph-based packing and unit test-based lexical packing. We developed a new technique that splits the document into prefix, middle, and suffix, and starts the suffix at a syntactically natural point rather than purely. Random distribution. Safety: Like Gemma, we have implemented strict safety filtering in line with our policies, including personal data filtering, CSAM filtering, and other filtering based on content quality and safety.Implementation information

Information about the hardware and software used to train the model.

hardware

CodeGemma was trained using the latest generation of Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) hardware (TPUv5e).

software

Training was done using JAX and ML Pathways.

Evaluation information

Model evaluation metrics and results.

Evaluation approach

We evaluate CodeGemma on various academic benchmarks across several domains.

Code completion benchmarks: HumanEval Single-line and multi-line embedding code generation benchmarks: HumanEval, MBPP, BabelCode (C++, C#, Go, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, Python, Rust) Q&A: BoolQ, PIQA, TriviaQA Natural language: ARC-Challenge , HellaSwag, MMLU, WinoGrande Mathematical Reasoning: GSM8K, MATH Evaluation Results Coding Benchmark Benchmark 2B 7B 7B-IT HumanEval 31.1 44.5 56.1 MBPP 43.6 56.2 54.2 HumanEval Single Line 78.41 76.09 68.25 HumanEval Multi Line 51.44 58.4 4 BC 20.05 HE C++ 24.2 32.9 BC 42.2 HE C# 10.6 22.4 26.7 BC HE Go 20.5 21.7 28.6 BC HE Java 29.2 41.0 48.4 BC HE JavaScript 21.7 39.8 46.0 BC HE Kotlin 28.0 39.8 51.6 BC HE Python 21.7 42.2 48.4 BC HE Rust 26 .7 34.1 36.0 BC MBPP C++ 47.1 53.8 56.7 BC MBPP C# 28.7 32.5 41.2 BC MBPP Go 45.6 43.3 46.2 BC MBPP Java 41.8 50.3 57.3 BC MBPP JavaScript 45.3 58.2 61.4 BC MBPP Kotlin 46.8 54.7 59.9 BC MBPP Python 38.6 59.1 62.0 BC MBPP Rust 45. 3 52.9 53.5 Natural language benchmark

ethics and safety

Ethics and safety assessment approaches and results.

Evaluation approach

Our evaluation methodology includes structured evaluations and internal red team testing of relevant content policies. Red teaming was performed by many different teams, each with different goals and human evaluation criteria. These models were evaluated against various categories related to ethics and safety, including:

Human ratings of prompts covering content safety and expressive harm. See the Gemma model card for more information on the evaluation approach. A specific test of cyber attack capability. Focus on testing autonomous hacking capabilities to ensure potential harm is limited.Evaluation results

Ethics and safety assessment results are within acceptable thresholds to meet internal policies for categories such as child safety, content safety, expressive harm, memorization, and mass harm. See Gemma model card for more information.

Model usage and limitations

These models have certain limitations that users must be aware of.

Intended use

The Code Gemma model has a wide range of applications and differs between IT and PT models. The list of potential uses below is not comprehensive. The purpose of this list is to provide contextual information about possible use cases that the model author considered as part of training and developing the model.

Code completion: You can use PT models to complete your code with IDE extensions.

Code generation: You can use IT models to generate code with or without IDE extensions.

Code conversations: IT models can power conversational interfaces to discuss code.

Code education: The IT model supports an interactive code learning experience that helps with syntax correction and provides coding practice.

Known limitations

Large-scale language models (LLMs) have limitations based on training data and technology-specific limitations. Please refer to the Gemma model card for more information on LLM restrictions.

Ethical considerations and risks

The development of large-scale language models (LLMs) raises several ethical concerns. In developing these models, we carefully considered various aspects. For more information about the model, please refer to the same description on the Gemma model card.

advantage

At the time of release, this model family offers a high-performance, large-scale language model implementation with an emphasis on open code, designed from the ground up for responsible AI development compared to similarly sized models. Masu.

Using the coding benchmark evaluation metrics described in this document, we found that these models provided better performance than other similarly sized open model alternatives.

