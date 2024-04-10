Google joins its own Arm server CPU club





Why Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is not only looking to get his company's foundry business back on track, but also to take some of the business away from arch-rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2030 or so. You're probably wondering why they're working so hard to completely transform into a merchant foundry with the potential to take over. Well, the reason is simple. The few companies that have grown to account for more than half of server CPU shipments and nearly half of revenue all end up manufacturing their own computing engines.

If you can't sell it, make it.

At the Google Cloud Next 2024 show in Las Vegas, Alphabet's chief executive convened the show with a recorded keynote, rather than a conference. The labeling is accurate considering the lack of detail in many of the announcements. Google has just entered Arm server CPUs with Fray's unique Neoverse V2 design, which will be talked about and rented under the Axion brand name.

When we say rented rather than sold, we say Google, like other hyperscalers and cloud builders who have recently designed their own CPUs, DPUs, and AI accelerators, what are commonly referred to as XPUs. does not intend to sell these Axion server CPUs to other companies. They have only one real customer, and Google has enough of their own supply and a strong need to control his chain and destiny, so they cut costs by designing and manufacturing their own CPUs. Now you can save money.

It's strange when you think about it that Google hasn't developed its own server CPU yet. The truth is, for years, Google has been able to get special his SKUs and special deals from his AMD and Intel, but it hasn't been worth the trouble. It wasn't until the advertising business was under pressure and GenAI started putting pressure on search that Google had second thoughts.

Rival Amazon Web Services launched its first Graviton Arm server more than five years ago and is preparing to include its fourth-generation Graviton4 chip. Graviton4 was launched last November and is equipped with 96 of his Demeter V2 cores created by Arm Ltd for the Neoverse server platform. 72 of the V2 cores are also used in Nvidia's Grace CG100 server CPU. Last November, Microsoft announced its homegrown 128-core Cobalt 100 Arm server CPU. It is based on Arm's earlier Perseus N2 core and features two of his 64-core chiplets inside the package. The Grace CPU is a monolithic design, while Graviton3 and Graviton4 are chiplet-based, with memory and I/O controllers freed from the monolithic core tile. Of course, there are other Arm server CPUs as well.

The fact that Google is using Demeter V2 cores rather than the Poseidon V3 or Hermes N3 cores that Arm revealed in February this year means the search engine and cloud giant has been working on Axion chips for some time. It shows that

In fact, rumors surfaced in February 2023 that Google was developing two different Arm server CPUs. One, codenamed Maple, is clearly based on Marvell technology, most likely based on the ill-fated Triton ThunderX3 and its successor, his ThunderX4. The second one was codenamed Cypress and was designed by his Google team in Israel. The story is that Maple was a stopgap in case Cypress didn't work out. Both Maple and Cypress were founded by Uri Frank, who joined Google from Intel in March 2021 and became his vice president of chip design for servers. Frank held engineering and management roles at Intel for over 25 years, and eventually he was responsible for many of the core chip designs for PCs.

We don't know anything, but if Axion uses Neoverse V2 cores, Axion is almost certainly a Cypress design, based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 5-nanometer manufacturing technology from the images. We strongly suspect that it is a monolithic chip.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has made some claims about the performance of Cypress Arm CPUs, but as shown in the featured image at the beginning of this article, the pocket of a sports coat It was thrown out when Chip made a cameo appearance. . Kuran said the Axion chip will probably be in limited production within Google and will support BigTable, Spanner, BigQuery, Blobstore, Pub/Sub, Google Earth Engine, and the YouTube advertising platform, expected to arrive later this year. It added that instances would be available. Customers can rent RAW on Google Cloud.

Amin Vahdat, Google's general manager of machine learning, systems, and cloud AI, said in a blog post that mirrors portions of the keynote. Axion processors deliver instances that combine Google's silicon expertise with Arms' highest-performance CPU cores. Up to 30 percent better performance than the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances available in the cloud today, up to 50 percent better performance, and up to 60 percent more energy efficient than comparable current-generation X86-based instances. I am.

These statements were not quantified or even qualified. Perhaps we'll get more insight into Axion's design and its performance, as well as its price and performance benefits, when it rolls out to consumers later this year. (Currently in preview for some customers.)

This isn't the first time Google has tinkered with CPUs to put pressure on Intel and AMD. Google joined the OpenPower consortium launched by IBM in 2013 as one of its founding members, along with Big Blue, Nvidia, Mellanox, and Tyan, and designed its own system board based on Power8 in 2015. He then continued with his more robust Power9 design. In 2016, a decent amount was introduced for several years. As part of our efforts, Google helped IBM rewrite and publish its Power firmware and port its KVM hypervisor to Power.

In July 2022, Google unveiled instances based on Ampere Computings Altra series Arm server CPUs, which were already in production by Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, and Oracle. And four of those five vendors were working on their own Arm server designs at the time. Ampere Computing may have been his second source, or it may have been a testbed. Time will tell.

Sign up for our newsletter

We'll send you the week's highlights, analysis, and stories straight to your inbox, no punching. Subscribe now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextplatform.com/2024/04/09/google-joins-the-homegrown-arm-server-cpu-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos