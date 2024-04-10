Waymo launches paid robotaxis service in Los Angeles on Wednesday





Tech startup Waymo announced Tuesday that it will begin offering paid robotaxis in Los Angeles starting Wednesday, as testing of self-driving vehicle technology ramps up around the world.

Waymo, a Google spinoff, announced plans for a Los Angeles service in January, seeking approval from state regulators and local support. Since then, the company has been offering tour rides for free, and last month won regulatory approval to expand to a paid service despite opposition from the Teamsters union and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Waymo announced Tuesday that more than 50,000 people are on the service's waiting list. The company did not say how many users it would allow to fully use the app starting Wednesday. The company announced last month that it would start with a Los Angeles fleet of fewer than 50 vehicles covering a 63-square-mile area from Santa Monica to downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles County's population is 9.7 million.

The service works similarly to other ride-hailing smartphone apps like Flywheel, Lyft, and Uber, except that Waymos vehicles don't have human drivers on board. Passengers follow instructions through the app and the vehicle's sound system, while Waymo employees can assist remotely.

As technology advances, robotaxis are becoming more and more popular. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that Tesla will introduce a robotaxi product in August, although he did not provide details. Cruise Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Co., which suspended its robotaxi service last year after one of its vehicles failed to detect pedestrians below, announced Tuesday that it will continue to do so in a step back toward self-driving. The company announced it would reintroduce human-driven vehicles in some cities, including Phoenix. .

A variety of China-based tech startups are also testing self-driving cars on California roads, drawing scrutiny from lawmakers.

But for now, Waymos' only competition is traditional human-driven car services.

Waymos' expansion into Los Angeles will bring self-driving commercial taxis to the nation's second-largest city and one that has long been synonymous with car travel. Waymo already operates commercial robotaxi services in San Francisco and Phoenix.

Waymos Director of Product Management Chris Ludwick called the move to Los Angeles a milestone.

The reception from Angelenos so far has been exceptional, and we look forward to welcoming even more riders to our service in the future, he said in a statement.

Waymo said it notified test riders about the change via email on Monday, which someone also posted on Reddit.

Robotaxis have faced criticism for a variety of reasons, from threats to drivers' jobs to mistakes that block city buses and emergency vehicles. Under California law, self-driving cars cannot get traffic tickets, which could worsen traffic congestion.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation said Waymo's expansion was being done prematurely without sufficient local oversight of self-driving vehicle operations, but state officials said in an order last month that those concerns He said there was no basis for it.

Proponents of robotaxi counter that the safety of human drivers is abysmal, with more than 40,000 traffic fatalities each year in the United States. Waymo has not reported any deaths or serious injuries due to its technology, and its vehicles generally appear to comply with traffic laws. According to a journalist who was on board, the driver was human.

In San Francisco, the futuristic nature of self-driving cars has become a tourist attraction.

Opponents of self-driving taxi expansion, including the Teamsters, have vowed it will slow the growth of companies like Waymo. A bill being considered in the California Senate would give cities and counties authority over robotaxi services, which is currently held by state agencies. A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for next week.

