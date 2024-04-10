Best Buy selects Google Cloud as strategic partner for AI innovation and key customer care initiatives — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In the coming months, Best Buy will also release new genAI-enabled features that customer care agents can use when interacting with customers across various internal platforms.

These tools are designed to reduce the mental strain on agents and allow them to focus on making personal connections with customers.

During an interaction between an agent and a customer, these tools evaluate and summarize the conversation, detect the sentiment of the interaction, and provide human-focused and relevant recommendations to the agent in real-time.

Data from these calls is used to ensure that the issue at hand is resolved positively and to reduce the likelihood of similar issues occurring for Best Buy customers in the future.

In addition to introducing tools to assist customer care agents, Best Buy will work with Google Cloud and Accenture to develop an AI-powered assistant specifically for front-line employees serving customers nationwide.

The assistant is intended to provide a wide range of solutions to support store employees, including finding Best Buy internal resources and searching for specific product guides to better serve customers. .

“These new genAI-powered capabilities further strengthen our commitment to delivering a better, more personalized experience for our customers by unlocking the power of people,” Best Buy's Chief Digital Analyst and Brian Tilzer, Director of Technology.

“We are excited to leverage and align these innovations with great partners like Google and Accenture, so we can continue to serve our customers in unique and differentiated ways. We can make our employees’ jobs easier.”

“Retailers are increasingly leveraging genAI to create more seamless customer experiences and empower their employees with new tools to do their jobs more effectively,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. states.

“Working with Best Buy will allow our customers to better connect with Best Buy brands and services, and our employees will have more sophisticated tools to assist shoppers.”

“This partnership will help Best Buy deliver superior shopper and employee experiences, optimize costs and generate growth,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture Chairman and CEO. “This move furthers Accenture's long-standing commitment to supporting people.”

With a strong digital core and innovative generative AI solutions, Best Buy leverages the power of cloud, data, and AI to do what it does best more efficiently, cares for its customers, and innovates across its business. high level of performance can be achieved. ”

Best Buy will leverage a variety of products to create and launch these AI capabilities, including Gemini models and Vertex AI, as well as Contact Center AI to develop conversational agents.

This selection is based on how Best Buy leverages AI in various customer care settings.

