AI in games Annenberg Media





After a year marked by the rapid rise of AI, the gaming industry is on the brink of potentially dealing with free NPCs that can act on their own, as seen in movies like Ready Player One and Free Guy. It is standing.

As a nexus of culture and technology, games have long been a testing ground for creative experimentation and innovation. Recent advances in AI and artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) have ushered in a new era that fundamentally transforms game development and expands the creative realm.

The GDC logo at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. (Photo provided by Kalinda Hsiao)

GDC perspective

The growing importance of AI in games was highlighted at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC), where 64 of the 773 presentations focused on AI, covering aspects from coding to art to marketing. .

This attention highlights the far-reaching impact AI will have across the entire game development and release lifecycle.

Revolutionize your game assets with NVIDIA

Imagine gamers interacting with NPCs in a personalized, impromptu, and dynamic game.

These characters can have personalities that evolve over time, and feature accurate facial animations and expressions, bringing the stories of movies like Westworld to life and providing gamers with a truly immersive experience. To do.

NVIDIA has been at the forefront, introducing technologies like RTX Remix and generative AI to rejuvenate classic games.

By enabling upscaling of DX9-era textures, NVIDIA not only breathes new life into old titles, but also democratizes remastering for small teams and enthusiasts.

Similarly, NVIDIA advances character animation and AI NPCs enhance realism in player interactions thanks to real-time voice and dialogue AI models.

This leap in the AI-driven soul of NPCs is more than just a technical achievement, it's a gateway to a more immersive gaming experience.

Covert Protocol, a technology demo in collaboration with Inworld and Nvidia. (Photo provided by Kalinda Hsiao)

Leverage AI to enable unprecedented NPC interactions

An example of the potential of AI in gaming is the Covert Protocol demo, a collaboration between NVIDIA and Inworld AI.

Announced at GDC, the technology showcase leverages Audio2Face, which leverages NVIDIA's Riva-integrated Inworlds AI engine for accurate speech-to-text translation and lifelike facial animation, to create NPCs. Redefine interactions.

Players take on the role of Detective Marcus Pierce in 2062, navigating interactions with dynamic NPCs such as Taehyung, Sofia Anderson, and Diego Menendez.

These characters react dynamically based on their meticulously crafted backstories, demonstrating AI's ability to create nuanced and responsive NPC personalities.

Democratizing a wide range of applications and game development

From Roblox to EA, leaders across the industry are recognizing the role of generative AI in streamlining game development. It becomes a tool that allows creators to quickly prototype, iterate, and innovate, resulting in higher quality, more engaging content more efficiently.

AI support for user-generated content (UGC) is particularly innovative and suggests a future where creating gaming content is as accessible as creating social media posts.

However, this proliferation of content creation facilitated by AI requires advanced moderation tools to effectively manage the influx.

double edged sword

Advances in AI promise to revolutionize the gaming experience, but they have also sparked debate within the industry.

AI's ability to rapidly generate high-quality content provides a more immersive experience for players, but has raised concerns among developers about job security and the ethical implications of AI-generated content.

The Hollywood writers' strike over AI highlights the tension between technological advances and creative jobs.

But beyond the realm of art and storytelling, the undeniable benefits of AI in improving efficiency are clear. Tools like Microsoft CoPilot demonstrate the potential for AI to greatly assist programmers and hint at a future where AI's role in game development will be essential.

GDC main stage. (Photo provided by Kalinda Hsiao)

The future of gaming with AI

Innovations like NVIDIA's Covert Protocol demo and Oracle's advances in cloud infrastructure and AI modeling are paving the way for a future where games are more dynamic, responsive, and personalized.

Advances in AI promise to shift the role of NPCs from simply scripted characters to complex entities that interact, learn, and adapt in real time. This advancement provides players with a level of immersion and agency previously unimaginable.

With the introduction of versatile AI engines like Tencents GiiNEX, the application of AI in gaming is expanding to include not only gameplay and narrative elements, but also 3D graphics and music.

These advances herald the arrival of larger, more immersive projects. But they also highlight concerns about the potential impact on small-scale developers and the potential for diminishing the role traditionally played by human creativity.

As we stand on the threshold of this new era, the question is no longer whether AI will be integrated into gaming, but how it will reshape the industry.

AI will act as a catalyst to redefine gaming experiences, promising a future where the distinctions between player and character, creator and consumer, and real and virtual are more intertwined than ever before.

As we navigate the multifaceted landscape that AI brings to the gaming industry, we are seeing a clear shift towards leveraging its potential to foster creativity and innovation.

This effort requires a nuanced approach that not only leverages the transformative capabilities of AI, but also addresses ethical considerations and supports a smooth transition for the workforce.

Through this balanced approach, AI can be used as a means to enhance gaming experiences, enrich narratives, and unlock new creative possibilities, and AI integration can be used to replace human talent. It becomes a complement rather than a complement.

