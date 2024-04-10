2024's best waterproof portable speakers are perfect for the pool





If you're planning on soaking up the sun this spring, don't forget to bring your speakers. After all, music is essential for relaxation. Whether you're planning a great day at the beach or lounging by the pool, a portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is perfect for streaming. It's sturdy, easy to set up, and won't short out even if you get water all over it.

Not sure which model is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker for you? We've compiled a list of the best portable speakers that you can find in a variety of form factors, from ultra-rugged models to lightweight options that clip onto your belongings. We have carefully selected. All have great sound, simple connectivity, and waterproof cases so you can spend your day swimming and splashing.

These waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers could become your go-to technology for spring. Pick up one of our picks below to bulk up your jam.

Best Waterproof Portable Speaker in 2024 Best Waterproof Portable Speaker: JBL Flip 6 Amazon

This JBL speaker is IP67 rated, meaning it's waterproof enough to survive an accidental drop in a pool. That, along with its rectangular form factor and rubber casing on both ends, makes it our favorite product. This is a typical waterproof speaker from a company that has proven to know what it's doing in the audio field.

A two-way speaker system with a woofer that emits great low frequencies provides excellent audio for the price. Place it horizontally on its side or vertically to cool while checking your playlist. Either way, you'll find yourself playing tunes that won't stop during the 13-hour battery life. This is plenty of time to party until there's a question mark.

Additionally, if the sound coming from one speaker isn't loud enough, you can pair the JBL Flip 6 with other compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound. It's also great as a standalone speaker at home if you need a little impromptu dance party.

Best premium waterproof portable speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation) B&O

With its elegant disc shape, this speaker may seem too precious to be placed near water or sand, but its IP67 certification proves it to be an excellent companion at the pool or beach. This means it is fully protected from sand and dust and can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes.

Peak power is 2×140 watts, which feels twice as much as you get closer. The compact wall of sound resonates strongly, which is unexpected from such a small package. It's easy to connect and can be used as a two-way speaker for conference calls or if you want to call a friend to join your party.

It also has a long battery life of up to 18 hours, as well as built-in Amazon Alexa and app support to customize your sound profile. It's a little more expensive than other speakers you take to the beach or pool, but it provides a premium experience in a small package.

Best rugged Bluetooth speaker: Bose SoundLink Flex Bose

This rugged speaker is a tank for playing music, but it's so much more. It's IP67 rated, so a few splashes won't be a problem, but more importantly, the rubber lining will prevent damage if it rolls out of the bag. It also has a sports loop that can be attached to a strap or other clip for carrying.

All of this while boasting the crisp, clear sound that Bose users have come to expect from the brand. Of course, it also has unique features that set it apart from other Bose models. These include versatile form factors that can stand upright, hang from a backpack, or lie flat.

Sound localization is equally versatile, thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology, which automatically detects direction and adjusts the sound image accordingly.

With up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker, this model is a great choice for those on the go. Erroneous drops are no match for this powerful nation.

Best Lightweight Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Clip 4 JBL by Amazon

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, so it's not the ideal choice for filling an entire pool area with sound. But if you're looking for a versatile and affordable speaker that will fit into any active adventure, this ultra-light and portable model is for you.

It's small, but it's definitely sweet. Built-in clip allows you to attach it to trees, pool bags, etc. It's IP67 rated waterproof and the carabiner is strong enough that it won't accidentally open and fall to the ground.

You can hang multiple of these fun little speakers anywhere you plan on having a party. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors, so you can express yourself while sharing your favorite music. Each speaker provides 10 hours of playback time on a single charge, so if you want a small speaker that you can toss in your bag, this is the speaker for you.

Best long-lasting portable waterproof speakers: Bang & Olufsen Beosound

This attractive-looking speaker doesn't look much like its competitors, nor does it need to. I like to let my features speak for themselves. This premium-priced speaker is rated IP67 for waterproofness and is housed in a scratch-resistant shell.

Boasting great sound with 2 x 1.8-inch full-range drivers, it can fill vast spaces with mind-blowing music despite such a small form factor. But what's really most impressive about this speaker is that it has a whopping 27 hours of battery life. Share music with your entire party from sunrise to sunset.

If you want to liven up your party with a classy speaker that won't break even after a quick dip in the pool, this should be on your shopping list.

