Blizzard and NetEase partnership: World of Warcraft and other hit games return to China as conflict ends

Chinese gaming giant NetEase will bring back Microsoft's Blizzard Entertainment's iconic World of Warcraft and other popular video games to China, the companies announced in a joint statement Wednesday.

California-based Blizzard and Hangzhou-based NetEase ended their 15-year relationship in 2023 after a bitter falling out, leaving millions of fans in China heartbroken.

After a year of negotiations, Blizzard and NetEase are pleased to once again align on providing services to players in mainland China, the companies said in a post on NetEase Games' official Weibo account.

According to the statement, the new deal will return the World of Warcraft and Hearthstone games to China, as well as the Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo and StarCraft universes. The title will also be returned to China.

World of Warcraft, also known as WoW, is a very popular online multiplayer game that allows users to fight monsters and go on a journey of exploration in the medieval world of Azeroth.

The companies said the game will gradually return to the Chinese market starting this summer, adding that details will be shared at a later date.

“We are excited to embark on our next chapter, built on trust and mutual respect, and to serve our users in this unique community we have built together,” said William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. I'm very happy to be able to do this.”

Foreign publishers must work with local partners to offer video games in China. However, in November 2022, Blizzard and NetEase announced that they would not renew their licensing agreement because they could not agree on key terms.

Separately, Microsoft Gaming and NetEase have also signed a deal to explore bringing new titles from Chinese companies to Xbox consoles, according to a statement Wednesday. Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the world's largest video game developers, in 2023.

The Blizzards Universe has been a part of the lives of players in the region for years. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, said, “We are looking for ways to bring Blizzard's legendary games back to players in China while also bringing more new titles to Xbox. “This demonstrates our commitment to providing more games to our players.”

China has launched a massive crackdown on its online gaming industry as it seeks to reverse the trend of increasing gaming addiction among young people in recent years.

In 2021, China banned online gamers under 18 from playing on weekdays and limited play to just three hours on most weekends.

It was part of a broader crackdown on companies the Chinese government considers overly powerful, particularly Big Tech companies.

