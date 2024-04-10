Business school dives into VR with virtual coffee shop





West Virginia University students started running Mountaineer Ice Cream earlier this spring and lost $14 million in one day. But the undergraduates adjusted their business strategy that day and turned that loss into profit within just an hour.

Such a dramatic reversal of fortune is unrealistic in the business world, but in the world of virtual reality, business schools are increasingly introducing it into their classes, making supply chain, logistics and operations management more accessible to students. Not only will it be more comfortable, but it will also be more immersive.

Much of supply chain management is based on experience. John Saldaña, professor of global supply chain management at WVU, said that even after declaring his major, not many students understand what supply chain management is. This allows them to break something down, look at it, and say, “Here's what we learned,” and learn from their mistakes.

Virtual reality is not new to the academic setting, being used in medical schools and campus counseling programs to help students hone their public speaking skills. However, the increased use of VR has found its way into business school classrooms as more companies utilize the technology for training.

Arizona State University began its journey into the field of virtual reality in 2020 with Dreamscape Labs. The university partnered with the lab to launch a pilot program last fall to test student-run virtual coffee shops and teach students the ins and outs of supply chain management. , without the risks of running a real business. The virtual experience also goes deeper than the surface-level knowledge gleaned from on-site visits to real businesses.

Simulation in business education has a long history, and so do case studies, said Daniel Gruber, associate dean for teaching and learning in the ASU Carey School of Business. Virtual reality environments blend some of the best elements of simulation and case studies, allowing you to invent something new and innovative.

Over the past two semesters, approximately 160 ASU students donned VR headsets, entered the virtual WP Coffee Shop, and were immediately met with long lines of customers. Students enrolled in the Supply Chain Management course discuss and decide what they can do to make their store run more efficiently, such as adding more staff or coffee machines, and then execute that plan in real time to see how it works. See if it results in an increase or decrease in revenue.

There's an immediate reaction of “this is great,” “what happened,” Gruber said of students making decisions in the moment. I think the supply chain is a natural space and place to illuminate with virtual reality. There are so many decisions to be made and how they are made and how they impact customer experience, organizational experience, and theory.

ASU plans to eventually expand the pilot program to include virtual manufacturing facilities and hospital environments.

West Virginia University added its own virtual reality to its supply chain management course in 2023. This technology allows students to go to places they could not go before, such as remote manufacturing plants and areas that are normally off-limits. To visitors.

According to Saldaña, students will be able to go to the actual site and see the manufacturing process up close. They can enter the hull of the ship, [see] The domino effect of things going wrong.compared to going into the port itself [in the real world] It's a very difficult endeavor.

Los Angeles-based Loyola Marymount University held a virtual reality pilot program earlier this spring that spanned about 24 modules, from interview training to pitching. Bodyswaps, the technology company that developed the program, gave students feedback on things like whether they were using too many filler words like “eh” or not using their hands enough when speaking.

Virtual reality lives in the space in the middle [between teaching assessments and real world interviews]said Jeffrey Schwartz, senior director of digital learning and innovation at Loyola Marymount University. Students can dive in, practice, and get feedback in a low-risk environment that is conducive to success.

Schwartz believes that virtual reality will move further beyond the classroom and into the business world, and that students will be better prepared for the workforce if they become familiar with virtual reality during their undergraduate studies.

Part of our job is to imagine what will happen in the future and make sure our students are ready.

Jeffrey Schwartz, Senior Director of Digital Learning and Innovation at Loyola Marymount University

The question is, what will the business world look like in five years? Will students work together or in a virtual room? he said. Part of our job is to imagine what will happen in the future and make sure our students are ready.

Despite the benefits of virtual reality, all the professors also mentioned the drawbacks of virtual reality. A common complaint raised by educational institutions is the cost of VR headsets, which can range from $200 to $500 per headset. Some institutions, like Loyola Marymount, are able to secure grants to cover the cost of the headsets, while others, like WVU, are partnering with technology companies to provide the headsets for free.

Others point out that while VR increases accessibility in some ways, it can be a barrier for others, such as those with visual impairments. Loyola Marymount's Schwartz suggested accessibility barriers could be addressed by providing a desktop or mobile platform with the same type of content as a virtual reality headset. Saldaña said students may be initially distracted by the technology itself, focusing on the novelty rather than the content.

I feel a bit like an air traffic controller. [but instead of] “We're a little under the weather. We have two students who can't hear their headsets,” Gruber said. Each time something new happened and I tried to continue learning from the students' experiences and continuing to collaborate with the faculty.

And as these hurdles continue to be overcome, there is a strong belief among professors that the use of virtual reality could become the norm in business schools and other schools in the future.

Virtual reality in the business world has great potential. Schwartz said it is used in learning and development and human resources departments. Not only does it prepare students for the workplace after college, but it is also a very powerful teaching and learning tool. I think this will become a part of higher education as the hardware becomes more affordable and the experience becomes more inclusive.

