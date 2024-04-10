These new Cartier Santos releases remind us why it's still our favorite It Boy watch.





I like the idea that that model is desirable just for its design and quality. And history is at its zenith, says Rainello of the new Dual Time. It's a smarter way to take advantage of two time zones than your average GMT, and the counter at 6 o'clock provides adjustable seconds of time depending on where you're headed or just where you want to track time. displayed elegantly. Shout out to the 7-sided thick steel crown. There's nothing more masculine.

I'm not comfortable gendering watches based on social norms, but these latest references feel like they're intentionally biased toward the male end of the spectrum, Wallner added. They take on the ultra-femme, whimsical Baignoir bangles that stole our hearts last year and inspired men to snap up older Baignoir models in droves.

Rainero doesn't disagree with this opinion, but he clearly remembers when he started working at Cartier in the mid-'80s that the brand produced a small Santos model. It was marketed to men as an expression of strong masculinity, anticipating today's trend of some men preferring to wear small watches, which was perhaps possible because of the Santos model. , he says.

Cartier presents three killer new Santos de Cartier pieces. One is a yellow gold/steel two-tone number with a slightly lighter gray dial (more specifically an anthracite gray sunray brushed finish with a satin finish), and his two is a larger brown dial. That's one. (39.8mm x 47.5mm) with a date window at 6 o'clock and the other smaller (35.1mm x 41.9mm) for those who prefer a smaller size. Design-wise, if this means confessing that you're thinking about the Roman Empire, it's probably because the way the Roman numerals fit inside the Santos case is unique.

The subdued yet colorful Santos-Dumont quartet is also in the mix, and will be released in June. At first glance, his one of them might look like a standard Santos-Dumont brown-red (carnelian) dial, platinum he case, and a ruby ​​he cabochon on the crown. However, if you look closely, you'll see that the dial has been reversed, so that 2 o'clock is 10 o'clock, 4 o'clock is 8 o'clock, and vice versa. It's called the Rewind, a hand-wound movement that works in reverse, and is limited to 200 pieces. However, his remaining three are not before or after. The green dial has a platinum case and matching lacquered bezel, the gray dial with a yellow gold case and taupe gray lacquered bezel, and the blue dial with rose gold. .

Wallner said the colors are vibrant, but not the pastel hues that many watch brands gravitate toward, such as Rolex's OP line or the many pinks that correlate with Barbie. He mentioned Tag Heuer watches. Rainello says this was a deliberate decision. We sought color nuances in the name of elegance.

Rainero added: “Models with lacquer on the case, bezel and dial show how we can go a step further in offering a different type of elegance without changing the basic function of telling the time. ”

Overall, 2024 is going to be a great year for Cartier Santos fans.Regularly, we present so many novelties, but sometimes we hide others, so it's nice to be recognized for what we've done for Santos [this year]says Rainero. This shows the richness of this watch's possibilities: it is as elegant as it is highly functional.

