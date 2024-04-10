RX Japan's AGRI WEEK propels agritech innovation to the world stage





Kyushu, Japan, April 10, 2024 –(PR.com)– Held annually in Kyushu and Tokyo, AgriWeek showcases cutting-edge solutions and communicates advances in agritechnology to a global audience. has established itself as a vital platform for and fosters international cooperation within the industry.

This three-day exhibition and conference, hosted by RX Japan, brought together industry experts, government leaders, farmers, manufacturers, academics, and researchers from diverse backgrounds to foster important connections and explore the future of agriculture. We sought innovative solutions for As concurrent events, Gardex and Tool Japan offer a complementary perspective by showcasing gardening and landscaping products alongside tools and hardware equipment, further enriching the experience for both attendees and exhibitors. I made it.

This exhibition complex has seen an incredible turnout since last October 2023 when it was held in Tokyo, with over 914 exhibitors showcasing the latest advances and interested in exploring the latest technology in agriculture, horticulture and hardware. It attracted an astonishing 35,808 visitors from 60 countries. This year's event saw a significant increase in international participants, including participants from Australia, Canada, South Korea, the United States and more, highlighting the growing global interest in Japan's agricultural technology and expertise.

In addition to impressive numbers, AGRI WEEK TOKYO hosted five specialty shows covering the entire segment. The 13th AgriTech Tokyo and 10th AgriNext Tokyo showcased advances in robotics, AI, drones, and data-driven farming practices, and provided a glimpse of cutting-edge agricultural technologies and materials. New with this edition, the first AgriGreen Tokyo explores responsible and environmentally friendly farming practices and addresses the critical challenges facing the industry today. Meanwhile, the 5th Livestock Tokyo and the 8th Agriprocess Tokyo served as a launching pad for emerging livestock products and food processing machinery, full of fresh ideas and innovative solutions.

Conference sessions delved into a variety of topics of great importance, including smart agriculture, climate-resilient crops, food security, and the role of technology in transforming the agricultural landscape. Renowned experts, industry leaders, and academics shared their insights, sparking engaging discussions and fostering collaboration across disciplines.

Among the notable companies showcasing innovation at the event was NTT Data Kansai Corporation, which showcased its latest demand forecasting solution for farmers, powered by a proprietary AI engine. Daikin introduces air-cooled, long-term storage products for freshness control. American Express (AMEX) provides solutions that help companies and livestock farmers manage the sale of feed and equipment. Additionally, a number of promising startups full of breakthrough ideas attracted the attention of attendees and investors.

Looking to the future, AGRI WEEK will boldly transform. The show, which opens May 22-24 this year at Grand Messe Kumamoto, will be rebranded as J AGRI, marking a strategic move towards unifying its identity both domestically and internationally. This rebrand reflects his RX Japan commitment to strengthen J AGRI's global presence and influence and further solidify its position as a leading organizer of international agricultural exhibitions.

This change means more than just a new name. It represents a renewed focus on Japan and Asia's contribution to the agricultural environment. J AGRI 2024 will introduce exciting new features and curate experiences that foster greater international cooperation and knowledge exchange. J AGRI's mission is “Agricultural Innovation in Japan and Asia,” and we will continue to hold exhibitions and contribute to the development of sustainable agriculture in Japan and Asia.

For more information and the latest information on J AGRI 2024, please visit the newly revamped website (www.jagri-global.jp/hub/en-gb.html).

