Realme P1 series will be launched in India on April 15th, main specifications confirmed by company





Realme is gearing up to launch two new phones in the Indian market. The company will be announcing the new P series, which includes the Realme P1 model and its Pro version. The device is expected to arrive on April 15th and ahead of the launch event, the brand has confirmed some key specifications of the Realme P series. Here's everything you need to know.

Realme P1 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset based on 6nm process. The company claims to offer “robust performance with an Antutu score of 603K while maintaining ultra-low power consumption,” but we'll have to test whether this claim is true.

Realme also claims that the standard model will be the only smartphone in this segment with a large “3D VC cooling system” consisting of a 4356.52mm stainless steel vapor chamber, 10231mm graphite heat dissipation, and a 7-layer heat dissipation architecture. It is claimed that it will be. . With these, the company promises to provide users with an efficient heat dissipation system with his Realme P series. Additionally, Realme P1 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution. As for the Realme P1 Pro 5G, it comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset under the hood. The device also features an “advanced” 3D VC cooling system. The remaining details are still a secret, but the brand is expected to reveal more details soon.

Additionally, Realme VP Chase Xu recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) explaining what the Realme P series means for the brand. He said that P stands for Power and that the brand's new P lineup aims to offer better performance and design than other devices people get in the mid-range segment. Although Xu did not reveal the exact price range, he hinted that the company plans to take the top spot in the mid-range segment with the Realme P series.

He confirmed that the upcoming phones from the Realme P series will remain exclusive to the Indian market and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Realme P1 Pro and Realme P1 will also be available from select offline stores. We expect more clarity on this in the coming days.

Issuer:

Ankita Garg

date of issue:

April 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/realme-p1-series-launching-in-india-on-april-15-key-specs-confirmed-by-company-2525530-2024-04-10

