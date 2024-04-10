10 Huge Nvidia, Arm, AI, and Workspace Announcements





Google announced its first-ever custom ARM-based CPU, new TPU, co-innovation with Nvidia, and several new AI features for Workspace. Today, we introduce his 10 new products announced at Google Cloud Next 2024.

Thousands of Google partners, developers, and customers gathered at Google Cloud Next 2024 in Las Vegas this week to learn about new CPU and TPU products, Workspace AI capabilities, and Google's bullish artificial intelligence roadmap.

At Google Cloud next Tuesday, the tech giant announced 10 new AI-optimized infrastructure, Workspace and Vertex AI products. This includes Google's first ever custom ARM-based CPU chip for data centers, Google's new TPU v5p, and new AI capabilities in his Google Workspace for meetings and messaging.

The world is changing, but Google's North Star remains the same. It's about making AI useful for everyone and improving the lives of as many people as possible. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran said today at Google Cloud Next 2024.

Google Cloud today announced when Nvidia's latest Grace Blackwell platform will be coming to Google Cloud, as well as new A3 mega instances co-developed leveraging Nvidias H100 GPUs.

Bringing more AI to Google Workspace

Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more, has more than 3 billion users and 10 million paying customers worldwide.

Kuran said that over the past eight months, Google has introduced more than 1,000 product advancements across Google Cloud and Workspace.

He said the company has expanded its global infrastructure to 40 regions and announced new undersea cable investments to connect the world to the company's cloud with predictable and low latency. We have introduced and delivered new cutting-edge models to developers and enterprises, including the Gemini model.

From Google's new CPU and chip offerings to the slew of new AI capabilities introduced within Vertex AI and Workspace, here are 10 products you need to know about today during Google Cloud Next 2024.

Google's first Arm-based CPU: Axion

Google announced the first custom ARM-based CPU chip designed for data centers using Google Axion.

Google Axion is a general-purpose computing option that delivers up to 50% better performance and 60% more energy efficiency than comparable current-generation x86-based instances, Google said.

Not every workload is an AI workload, but every workload you run in the cloud, from web servers to containerized microservices, requires optimization, he said, referring to Axion. said Kurian (pictured). Because each application has unique technical needs, new general-purpose computing enables customers to reduce costs while maximizing performance, enabling interoperability between applications, and achieving sustainability goals. We are excited to introduce the option.

Google also announced two new machine series in its general purpose VM portfolio (N4 and C4) and the general availability of Hyperdisk Advanced Storage Pools.

Google TPU v5p is now GA.New Google Kubernetes Engine support

At Google Cloud Next 2024, Google announced the general availability of TPU v5p. Each TPU v5p pod comprises approximately 9,000 chips on Google's highest bandwidth chip-to-chip interconnect (ICI).

Google says the new TPU can train large language models nearly three times faster than the previous generation TPU v4.

TPU v5p is the most powerful, scalable, and flexible AI accelerator for training and inference, with four times the compute power per pod compared to the previous generation, said Google Cloud CEO.

Additionally, Google announced new availability of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) support for TPU v5p.

Over the past year, GPU and TPU usage at GKE has increased by more than 900%, Kurian said.

Nvidias' new Grace Blackwell chips arrive in Google Cloud in two variations

One of the most anticipated Nvidia AI platforms in years is coming to Google Cloud in early 2025.

Nvidia's latest Grace Blackwell platform is expected to arrive on Google Cloud in early 2025 in two variants: B200 and GB200 NVL72.

The B200 is designed for mainstream training and service, and the GB200 NVL72 is designed for training and service on the next frontier model.

The Nvidia Grace Blackwell platform aims to enable enterprises of all shapes and sizes to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter LLMs. The GPU architecture features accelerated computing technology that Nvidia claims will enable breakthroughs in data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, quantum computing, and GenAI.

Gemini and Google Workspace: Google Vids app

Google Gemini AI was introduced to Google Workspace with the creation of Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation app.

Google Vids is your all-in-one video, writing, production, and editing assistant. It can generate storyboards that users can easily edit, and once they choose a style, a first draft is put together with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music.

Video will sit alongside Google's other productivity tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It includes an easy-to-use interface and the ability to securely collaborate and share projects from your own browser.

Google Vids will be released to Workspace Labs in June.

New AI features in Workspace for meetings and messaging

Google is introducing new AI features to Workspace, including Meet, and a new feature to transcribe and take notes during meetings.[メモを取る]Added options.

Other Meet features include Translate for me, which supports 69 languages ​​and automatically detects and translates subtitles in Meet. Another feature is automatic translation of messages and on-demand conversation summaries in Google Chat.

Google says these new collaboration features will cost $10 per user per month.

Additionally, Workspace admins can now automatically classify and protect sensitive files and data using privacy-preserving AI models and data loss prevention controls trained for their organization.

These new AI security add-ons to Workspace are available for $10 per user per month.

New A3 Mega GPU Instance Developed with Nvidia

Google and Nvidia have developed new A3 Mega Instances that leverage the Nvidias H100 GPU.

The new GPU-based instances are generally available and offer twice the bandwidth per GPU compared to A3 instances, and can support the most demanding workloads, Kurian said.

Google also announced Confidential A3, which enables customers to better protect the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data and AI workloads during training and inference.

Generation AI's potential to drive rapid transformation for businesses, governments, and users everywhere is only as strong as the infrastructure that supports it, Kurian added.

New AI in Google Distributed Cloud

Google says it will bring AI closer to where data is produced and consumed, from the edge to air-gapped environments to Google's sovereign cloud and cross-cloud.

We're enabling AI everywhere through Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), allowing organizations to choose the environment, configuration, and controls that best meet their unique needs, Kurian said.

Some new features in GDC include bringing Nvidia GPUs to GDC in both connected and air-gapped configurations. Each of these supports new GPU-based instances to efficiently run AI models.

Additionally, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) is now available at GDC. AlloyDB Omni for Vector Search is also now available, enabling low-latency searches and retrieval of customer private and sensitive data on GDC.

Finally, Google is validating that various open AI models, including Gemma and Llama 2 on GDC, can run in air-gapped, connected edge environments.

New MLOps capabilities in Vertex AI

Google announced new features for Vertex AI, including a prompt management tool that lets users collaborate on built-in prompts with notes and status, track changes over time, and compare the quality of responses from different prompts. We have launched Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) capabilities.

Extending Vertex AI's MLOps capabilities to meet the needs of users building models at scale, customers now have a common set of features such as model registries, feature stores, and pipelines to manage model iterations and deployments. He said he has made it possible for him to use it to work on all his AI projects. Amin Vahdat is VP and General Manager of ML, Systems, and Cloud AI at Google Cloud.

New features include automatic parallelism (Auto SxS), which provides an explanation of why one answer is better than another, and certainty scores, which help users understand the accuracy of their ratings.

Another new feature is our rapid evaluation feature, which allows customers to quickly evaluate models on smaller data sets as they iterate on their prompt designs.

Vahdat added that Vertex AI's new capabilities allow customers to meet the needs of Gen AI workloads while continuing to benefit from their existing MLOps investments.

Vertex AI Agent Builder

Google has released a new Vertex AI Agent Builder that integrates foundational models, Google Search, and other developer tools to help customers easily build and deploy agents.

The new product offers the convenience of a no-code agent builder console, along with powerful grounding, orchestration, and extensibility capabilities. With Vertex AI Agent Builder, a user can now quickly create a variety of generative AI agents based on her Google searches and her own organizational data.

New AI models and features in Vertex AI

With Google Cloud Next, the company expanded access to a variety of models, giving customers more choice in choosing an AI model.

Anthropics' new Claude 3 family of AI models is now generally available on Google's Vertex AI.

CodeGemma, a new tweaked version of Google Gemma designed for code generation and code assistance, is also now available on Vertex AI. Gemma is a family of lightweight open models built with the same technology used to create Google's Gemini models.

Also new to Vertex AI is Imagen 2.0, Google's most advanced text-to-image technology to date. The new Imagen products offer a range of image generation capabilities that allow businesses to create images that match specific branding requirements. New Text-to-Live image capabilities allow marketing and creative teams to generate animated images with safety filters and digital watermarks.

