Alphabet's market cap approaches $2 trillion after a flurry of AI announcements at Google Cloud event





Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) soared Tuesday as the company held its Cloud Next keynote packed with the latest information and announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI), with big tech companies benefiting from a boom in demand for AI products and services. It reached an all-time high in the midst of competition. .

Google unveils custom chip

Google announced the Google Axion processor, a custom Arm-based (ARM) chip designed for data centers that Google said “delivers industry-leading performance and energy efficiency.”

The Axion processor is Google's first custom Arm-based central processing unit (CPU) and is expected to be available to Google Cloud customers in late 2024. Google customers and partners planning to use Axion include Broadcom (AVGO), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Snap. (snap) etc.

New custom silicon chips could help Google compete with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Gemini 1.5 Pro is now generally available

Google's latest AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, is now available in more than 180 countries through the Gemini application programming interface (API).

This model provides native audio (speech) understanding capabilities, new file APIs, and additional developer tools. This announcement also includes improvements to the Gemini API to make it more effective for developers.

What's new in Google Workspace

Google also announced a series of changes and new features coming to Google Workspaces. Some of them are powered by AI.

These included Google Vids, a new Workspace app, and new organization tools for documents and spreadsheets. Google has added Gemini to Workspace, powered by AI that powers new Gmail features.

Google announced new AI-powered add-ons, including AI Security for data security within Google Drive and AI Meeting and Messaging to add AI functionality to its video calling service. Add-ons are available on select Workspace plans for $10 per user per month.

Nvidia Blackwell coming to Google Cloud in 2025

Google has expanded its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), saying its newest and most capable AI system, Blackwell, will be available to cloud customers in early 2025.

The Blackwell platform is coming to Google Cloud in two variants: HGX B200 and GB200 NVL72. According to Nvidia, the HGX B200 is designed for the “most demanding AI,” data analytics, and high-performance computing workloads, while the GB200 NVL72 is for “the next generation frontier, large-scale” model trading and real-time inference. It is said that it is designed to.

Nvidia announced its Blackwell platform in March, with analysts calling it “Silicon Valley's most ambitious project.”

AI hypercomputer upgrade

Google added that it has rolled out enhancements at “every layer of the AI ​​hypercomputer architecture.”

Google Cloud's AI hypercomputer was first introduced in early 2023. Supercomputer architectures can handle demanding AI workloads unlike traditional computers.

Google Cloud announced performance-optimized upgrades to computer hardware, improved storage capabilities, software advancements, and flexible consumption options.

“This system-level approach” will “enhance developer and enterprise productivity because the entire system runs with higher performance and efficiency, and the generated models are delivered more efficiently,” Google said. Stated.

Vertex AI Agent Builder for enterprise customers

Google highlighted new Vertex AI tools that are also available to Google Cloud enterprise customers and can support AI integration.

Google said Vertex AI Agent Builder helps developers build and deploy generative AI agents using Google's latest Gemini models.

Alphabet stock rose 1.1% on Tuesday, closing at a record high of $156.60. The stock is up more than 13% since the beginning of the year and more than 47% in the past 12 months.

UPDATE April 9, 2024: This article has been updated to reflect title change and latest stock information.

