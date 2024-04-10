Google DeepMind CEO thinks matching with OpenAI's Sora will be difficult: report





Google DeepMind CEO may think OpenAI's text-to-video generator Sora has an advantage. Demis Hassabis told his colleagues that it would be difficult for Google to match Sora, The Information reported. His comments come as Big Tech companies race in the AI ​​race to develop rival products.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

Demis Hassabis might think that OpenAI's text-to-video generator is more advanced than anything his company has created.

According to The Information, Google DeepMind CEO recently told colleagues that it may be difficult for Google to match OpenAI's Sora.

Sora can generate videos up to one minute long, consisting of “complex scenes featuring multiple characters,” OpenAI said in its announcement. A video demo produced by Sora went viral in his February and seems to have impressed many people.

Google has its own text-to-video generator, Lumiere, as revealed in a research paper in January. You can generate a 5 second clip of him with text prompts.

The company, which recently released its AI model Gemini 1.5, said in a research paper that creating tools that can detect “bias and malicious use cases” is key to ensuring safety. Ta.

Lumiere faces a “risk of abuse to create false or harmful content,” and Gemini's image generator faced similar issues in February. Google has suspended the publication of an image generator for generating images of people of color in historically inaccurate contexts.

Hassabis' comparison of Lumiere and Sora comes as Big Tech companies continue to compete in AI competition with rival products. But securing victory will depend on capturing large amounts of data to feed the system and advance the technology.

Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, told the Wall Street Journal last month that she did not know whether Sola was trained on YouTube videos.

YouTube CEO Neil Mohan then told Bloomberg last week that he didn't know whether OpenAI was using YouTube content to train its video generators. He added that doing so would be a “clear violation” of the platform's terms of service.

The New York Times reported last week, citing anonymous sources, that OpenAI is using YouTube videos to improve its Whisper speech recognition tool.

According to the report, OpenAI transcribed over 1 million hours of YouTube videos and fed the transcribed text into a GPT-4 model.

Google also used YouTube to transcribe videos and train its AI models, the Times reported. It may infringe the copyright of the content creator.

Google DeepMind and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-deepmind-ceo-demis-hassabis-tough-catch-up-openai-sora-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos