One user cannot broadcast to any device





Google has a large selection of Nest devices, including the Nest Speaker, Nest Hub, and Nest Home Max. My home office is at the back of the garden and my wife uses them to broadcast messages to me when she needs something (especially useful at the moment given that she's 7 months pregnant) is).

This worked fine for months. As of this morning, individual devices were no longer recognized for her broadcast purposes, but only to her.

“Home” is set up using my account, but she is added as a household member with full access to the device. Just say “Broadcast to Office” (to any device) and it will listen and send your message. Are you okay.

When my wife says “Broadcast to Office” to one of her devices, it says, “Sorry, your account doesn't seem to have an name named Office, so you can't broadcast your message.”

It was working perfectly until today.

There are a few things to note:

1. Using Office devices as an example. No matter which device she chooses (she can say “broadcast to the kitchen”), the result is the same. 2. If she does a general broadcast, i.e. does not specify which device, she will successfully broadcast to all devices. Home is connected to them.

3. Go to her Google Home app and all her devices will be visible and under full control. She can manage her settings and cast directly from her phone. So they are in her account, named after her, and displayed correctly.

I tried removing her from Home completely and rereading it, but it made no difference.

I have uploaded a video of this issue to YouTube.

thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.googlenestcommunity.com/t5/Speakers-and-Displays/One-user-cannot-broadcast-to-any-devices/td-p/612404

